Love Island UK stars Helena and Blu bid farewell after being dumped from the villa

In Love Island UK season 12's July 31, 2025, episode, the villa was hit with a double elimination as Helena Ford and Blu Chegini were dumped from the island. The pair had to exit the show just days ahead of Monday's finale, where one couple will leave with the winner's title and the £50,000 cash prize. Blu and Helena bid their co-stars farewell, wishing them well for the remainder of the series.While it was a first-time experience for Helena, it marked the second time for returning islander Blu, who was given a second chance at finding love in the villa. The pair's elimination was a direct consequence of their shaky connection, which looked more like a friendship than a romance. They had coupled up after Harry Cooksley left Helena to rekindle things with Shakira Khan.Based on the spark and the timing of the coupling, the audience voted Helena and Blu as the least favorable pair of Love Island UK season 12. As a result, they were shown the door just moments after the islanders participated in a talent show.With Helena's exit, the triangle brewing between her, Harry, and Shakira finally came to an end.Love Island UK star Helena asks Harry to treat Shakira wellAs soon as the talent show ended, Meg received a text on her phone that announced the elimination of Helena and Blu. The couple hugged their fellow islanders and shared their goodbyes. Meg got emotional over Helena's exit, saying she would struggle in the villa without her biggest ally. Regardless, the evictees were not too sad about the decision.&quot;Oi boys, I lasted more than last time,&quot; Blu joked.While packing her belongings, Helena told her female co-stars that the past seven weeks she spent in the Love Island UK villa with them had been &quot;absolutely incredible.&quot; Although it did not work out for her in the end, she admitted to having grown into a person that she never knew she could become and credited her fellow islanders for it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHelena broke down in tears, reminiscing about her journey, while her co-stars praised her, saying they were proud of her. Elsewhere, Blu told the male islanders that he could not wait to meet all of them outside the villa.While speaking to the Love Island UK stars for the last time, Helena said:&quot;I've been on a real journey in here and I have each and every one of you to thank for the whole process of it. I feel like I haven't come here for what I wanted. I'm leaving a better person, and that's because of you all.&quot;In her parting words to her former flame, Harry, Helena asked him to &quot;be good&quot; to Shakira. With that, the couple exited the Love Island UK villa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile speaking to the cameras, Helena admitted that she had expected a different outcome for herself during the last week of the ITV series. However, at the same time, she added that she could never predict the challenges faced by the islanders on the show. Regardless of her elimination, she stated that her head was &quot;held high at the moment.&quot;She further confessed that she did not want Harry any longer, noting that he was a different person with Shakira than he was with her.&quot;I just hope that he actually does good by her and actually does change for her,&quot; the female Love Island UK contender added.Blu expressed a similar sentiment, noting that he was grateful for getting a second chance, even if nothing went according to plan.Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.