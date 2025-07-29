Love Island UK: Shakira and Harry’s families come to the villa

The latest episode of Love Island UK season 12 was released on July 28, 2025. It saw Harry and Shakira's families visiting the villa to meet the couple. Things got emotional as the islanders saw their families for the first time in weeks.The islanders don't use their phones while on their quest for love, so when they spoke to their families for the first time, it was a special moment. Shakira's mom told her that she was doing amazing at the Love Island UK villa, while Harry's mom commended him for being himself throughout the season.Shakira's mom wasn't too sure about her daughter's love for Harry. She told her he needed to prove himself to her and refused to meet him, saying he didn't know what he wanted for himself.What went down when Harry and Shakira's families came to the Love Island UK season 12 villa?An emotional Shakira complimented her family members on the way they looked. Meanwhile, Harry hugged his family members and cried. Shakira told her mom that she missed her so much, while the mom said she had been amazing in the Love Island UK villa. She added that she admired her and looked up to her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer sister reiterated her mother's words and stated that she had been amazing. She stated that she had handled every situation exactly how her family wanted her to. Shakira cried some more when her mom told her that her dad was proud of her.&quot;Every man and their dog in Burnley is proud of you,&quot; said her sister.Her mom agreed and stated that everybody loved her. She accepted that there were times when it had been hard to watch her, but overall, she had been amazing.Meanwhile, Harry's mom told him that he had been himself. She accepted that there had been a lot of things that he could've done differently, but he had been &quot;fantastic&quot; regardless. Harry's friend told him that there were people at the Love Island UK villa who were playing games, but he had been true to himself.His mom then asked him if he believed he could make his relationship work outside the villa. Harry stated that if he didn't think it would work on the outside, he wouldn't have pursued Shakira. His mom demanded to know why he didn't feel the same when he was coupled up with her before.Harry told her that he needed the chances Shakira gave him to realize his feelings for her. His friend agreed and stated that he and Helena clearly felt like friends.&quot;You were funny together, and you spent a lot of time, and you laughed together,&quot; said his mom.He told them that while he tried to take their connection to a romantic level, his feelings for Shakira came naturally a week later. Meanwhile, Shakira told her mom and sister that she had underlying feelings for Harry, so she couldn't have finished the experience with anyone else. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer sister noted that Harry being exclusive with Helena, right before coupling up with Shakira, was baffling. Shakira's mom didn't want to speak to Harry because she thought he didn't know what he wanted for himself.She also said that he would have to prove himself to Shakira before he proved himself to her. Then, when Harry walked upto them, Shakira's mom refused to hug him. She told him that his making things exclusive with Helena was &quot;undeniable&quot;.On the other side of the Love Island UK villa, Harry's mom told him that she was disappointed by the way his friends treated him when he broke up with Helena. She further added they didn't stand for him, nor did they support him. His friend agreed.For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveisland.