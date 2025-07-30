Love Island UK star Dejon makes a heartfelt confession to Meg

In the July 29 episode of Love Island UK season 12, Dejon Noel-Williams made a heartfelt confession to his partner, Meg, admitting that he had fallen in love with her. He decided to profess his true feelings after meeting with Meg's family members in Tuesday's episode of the ITV series. Meg not only appreciated his confession but also reciprocated it to Dejon's delight.In one of the segments of the Love Island UK episode, the male cast member pulled Meg aside for a private conversation and took her to the terrace. While Meg worried about what Dejon wanted to say, the latter reassured her that it was not anything she needed to worry about.During their one-on-one, he reflected on their time in the villa and noted that, in his understanding, it felt like the right time to take their relationship to the next level. Meg was pleasantly surprised to hear Dejon express his feelings. Regardless, she reciprocated them, excited to see where their relationship would head beyond the villa.Love Island UK star Dejon professes his love to Meg ahead of the finale View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the July 29 episode of the ITV series, Dejon was shown interrupting Meg's conversation with Blu, asking the female cast member to head to the terrace for a private chat. While walking with Dejon, Meg confessed she was scared of what he might say. She even worried that he might have called her for a &quot;grilling&quot; session.However, the male islander assured her it was nothing of that sort and requested Meg to calm her nerves. Once they settled, Dejon stated that he had something that he wanted to get off his chest.&quot;For a while now, I've been feeling this way about you, like, my heart does feel, like, so safe with you. I feel like I can trust you a hundred percent,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Love Island UK star added that he gained clarity after speaking to his mother. Through their conversation, Dejon admitted to getting &quot;good reassurance&quot; about his feelings for Meg. He went on to say that he got &quot;a feeling&quot; in his chest every time he looked at her or thought about her.Despite the feelings, Dejon stated that he struggled to express them because it was &quot;such a big thing.&quot;&quot;Honestly, like, I do love you,&quot; he confessed at last.A giddy Meg immediately replied, &quot;I love you, too.&quot; The Love Island UK couple ultimately hugged and kissed each other. Dejon concluded the conversation by saying that he came on the show to find love and found it in the form of Meg. The islanders later shared the news with their co-stars, who applauded them for hitting a milestone in their relationship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDejon's confession came ahead of the finale, set to premiere on August 4, 2025, where one couple would leave with the winner's title and the £50,000 cash prize.Later in the Love Island UK episode, Meg sat down with some of her female co-stars to reflect on her relationship and what her family had to say about it. In the previous segment, her family members informed her that her relationship with Dejon was &quot;too serious&quot; and that they could not see the spark between the two of them.During the conversation with the co-stars, Meg stated that she did not care about &quot;some of the negative comments,&quot; convinced her family would see &quot;the difference&quot; once she and Dejon stepped out in the real world. Elsewhere, during a chat with the male islanders, Dejon admitted that it was a &quot;nice feeling&quot; to hear Meg reciprocate his emotions.He added that his journey on the ITV show had been &quot;crazy&quot; thus far, but he loved every part of it.Love Island UK episodes are available to stream on ITVX.