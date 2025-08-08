Perfect Match season 3 episode 8 recap: Emotions run high between AD and Ollie while Lucy reconnects with Daniel

Netflix's Perfect Match season 3 released a new batch of episodes (7-9) on August 8, 2025. In episode 8, titled Forgive Him or Forget Him, the contestants reflected on the events from the mixer, as tempers flared and relationships grew increasingly fragile. Anger surged between AD and Ollie, pushing their connection to the brink, while singles tried to find their matches.Elsewhere, Lucy felt conflicted about her position in the house after discovering that Daniel had lied to her about the extent of his interaction with Olivia. Nonetheless, she reconnected with him.Rachel found herself vulnerable after spotting Scott's growing interest in Juliette. Sandy faced a similar dilemma, displeased with Louis' wandering eyes. With elimination looming, the participants scrambled to mend their relationships.The official synopsis of episode 8 of Perfect Match season 3 reads:&quot;Bad behavior and blurry boundaries leave some people scrambling to salvage matches. But is it about healing or just getting back into the house?&quot;Perfect Match stars Ollie and Daniel realize their mistakes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe episode began with AD pulling Justine aside for a conversation to find out if Ollie had lied about his relationship with her. Justine clarified that her connection with Ollie was &quot;good&quot; and that they had &quot;been vibing heavy.&quot; When AD asked if they had kissed on the first night, Justine replied, &quot;Yeah.&quot;While Justine was apologetic about the situation, AD felt blindsided and began to reconsider her connection with Ollie. She was certain her &quot;perfect match&quot; would not be someone who would lie to her in her face.Elsewhere, Lucy chatted with Olivia to understand what had happened between her and Daniel at the mixer. Lucy was left feeling &quot;mortified&quot; after Olivia shared that Daniel had kissed her outside the challenges and engaged in other intimate activities.Both Ollie and Daniel regretted their actions and wanted to come clean to the women. Ollie apologized to AD and assured her he would make it up to her by working on himself. Regardless, the female Perfect Match star felt conflicted.Ray saw an opportunity and pulled AD aside for a chat to see if she was open to exploring connections. While they flirted and bantered, Ollie watched from the sidelines, growing uncomfortable with their interaction.&quot;I'm trying to, like, keep my cool, but inside, I'm fuming right now,&quot; he said in a Perfect Match confessional.Scott and Rachel's relationship hits a dead end while Perfect Match alum Ollie ends things with JustineRachel from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@pilot.rachel)Elsewhere, Rachel bonded with Carrington but also felt attracted to Ray. Her match, Scott, on the other hand, explored his connection with Juliette, which upset Rachel.&quot;I am still matched with Scott, but if he wants Juliette, he does not want me. Like, we are not similar in any way, shape, or form,&quot; Rachel said.Although the Perfect Match alum wanted to give Scott another chance, she grew closer to Ray, saying their spark was &quot;manifested&quot; and felt like &quot;destiny.&quot; Like Rachel, Sandy felt conflicted about her match, Louis, and wanted to see if she had better chemistry with Jalen.In the meantime, Ollie decided to take matters into his own hands and speak to Justine about his connection with AD. He apologized to her, clarifying that he had everything he wanted with AD.&quot;I feel like Ollie was kinda wasting my time because I feel like he was trying to have his cake and eat it too. It's giving he is in a 10-year marriage, and I'm just like the mistress that happens to be in the house,&quot; Justine shared.She criticized him for acting disrespectfully, convinced AD deserved better.Couples form, but drama continues in episode 8 of Perfect MatchLucy from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@lucy_syed)Elsewhere, Daniel sat down with Lucy, willing to take accountability for his actions and hoping to rekindle their connection. He admitted that he went &quot;way out of control&quot; and wanted to make it up to her. Lucy remained unconvinced and stated that she was &quot;done&quot; since she did not feel a connection with anyone else.Shortly after, Perfect Match host Nick Lachey arrived and informed the cast that they could match with whoever they wanted, with a maximum of six couples allowed on the show. Unmatched singles would have to leave the house by the end of the night.The first to match were Daniel and Lucy. Lucy decided to give him another chance, hoping he would redeem himself. Freddie matched with Madison, and AD matched with Ollie. The other matches were Rachel and Ray, Scott and Juliette, and Sandy and Louis.Toward the end of the episode, AD and Ollie got into a heated altercation over AD's flirtatious banter with Ray. While AD accused Ollie of being &quot;insecure,&quot; Ollie snapped back at her for going overboard about his kiss with Justine. Tempers flared as the episode ended with AD and Ollie screaming at each other.Perfect Match season 3 episodes are streaming now exclusively on Netflix.