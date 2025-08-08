“I’m sick”- Perfect Match star AD reacts to Ollie’s kiss with Justine

Perfect Match season 3 episodes 7 to 9 were released on August 8, 2025. Episode 8, titled Forgive Him or Forget Him saw AD finding out things about Ollie that she did not know before.It all started with Ollie going on a date with Justine and Olivia while AD was out of the villa in a previous episode. Contrary to AD's expectations, Ollie instantly took interest in both the girls, complimented their appearance, and told them he was interested in getting to know them. By the end of the day, he asked Justine if she wanted to be his partner.After he got back with AD, he did not tell her anything about how he felt for Justine and what had happened during their time together. When AD asked him if they had kissed, he said no. In Perfect Match episode 8, Justine herself revealed to AD that she had kissed Ollie on their first date. This led AD to react strongly.&quot;Ollie lied to my face...Yeah, they kissed first night...What the f*ck? No, I'm sick. I'm sick,&quot; AD told Sandy and Lucy.What happened after Perfect Match star AD found out about Ollie's kiss with Justine? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Justine told AD everything, Ollie watched from a distance and knew exactly what was going on. He called himself an &quot;idiot&quot; in front of his Perfect Match male castmates and admitted that he should have come clean to AD about everything he did with Justine; instead, he acted &quot;dumb&quot; and lied to her face.&quot;My match with Justine wasn't as platonic as I might have made it out to be, and I f*cked up by not telling her the truth,&quot; Ollie said in a Perfect Match confessional.Ollie then pulled AD to the side and apologized to her for not being honest. She quipped and asked him if he thought it was better if she heard it from everyone else, and added that he chose to lie to her despite having multiple opportunities to tell her.AD and Ollie (Image via Instagram/@amberdesiree)She demanded to know if he thought that was the treatment she deserved and reminded him that she had been nothing but respectful towards him. Ollie said that while he was at fault for lying to her, he did see potential in his connection with Justine. He said that if not for her, he would have pursued Justine, but he came back because he genuinely wanted to be with her.&quot;I understand you'd find it hard to trust and believe me right now because I've lied, so now that's put you back ten paces,&quot; he said.This prompted AD to ask him if it was necessary to kiss Justine to see if they had a connection. Ollie said that he was caught up in the moment and apologized again. She told him that it was hard to be in that position because she cared about him. Then she came to a Perfect Match confessional to say that Ollie's actions showed that he was not in deep with her.AD and Ollie (Image via Instagram/@ollie1sutherland)She thought that maybe it meant that he was not feeling as strongly for her as she was for him, and added that she did not know what he wanted. AD then chatted with Ray, who complimented her appearance and laughed with her. That night, after Ollie and AD went to their room, Ollie stated that AD was being disrespectful to him by talking to Ray.He believed that it was the same thing as his kiss with Justine. He wanted her to see that, just like she was bothered by his connection with Justine, he, too, was bothered by her connection with Ray. AD got mad, saying it was not the same thing and repeatedly told Ollie that he did not know what disrespect was.For more updates on Perfect Match season 3 star, AD, fans can follow her on her official Instagram account, @amberdesiree.