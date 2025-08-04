"That was a long time ago" - Perfect Match's Ollie forgets about AD after meeting Justine and Olivia

Netflix's much-awaited dating show, Perfect Match, returned with a new season on August 1, 2025, featuring contestants in search of their most compatible matches. Among them were AD and Ollie, who struck a connection right at the start. However, their relationship hit a rough patch in episode 6 when AD was asked to leave after Ollie was sent on a date with two newcomers, Justine and Olivia.Although upset at first, it did not take long for Ollie to get AD out of his mind. As soon as he saw Justine and Olivia, he complimented their appearances and looked forward to bonding with them. When the ladies asked him about his previous match, in this case, AD, and if he was upset about her exit, Ollie said:&quot;It was [a bummer], but this is making it easier to digest. That was a long time ago.&quot;The Perfect Match contestant gave massages to both Justine and Olivia and admitted to being physically attracted to them. As the episode progressed, Ollie chatted with both, but gravitated more toward Justine. As a result, by the end of the night, Ollie asked Justine to be his match. Justine, who was equally interested in Ollie, immediately agreed to become his partner.Perfect Match stars Ollie and Justine discuss how many children they would like to have View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the start of episode 6, titled Double Trouble, Lucy and Daniel were given the responsibility of sending one man and one woman on separate dates with new singles. After much deliberation, they decided to set Ollie and Madison up on dates, but there was a catch. For Ollie and Madison to meet the new singles, their partners, AD and Freddie, respectively, had to leave the villa. The news came as a shock to Ollie and AD. The latter broke down in tears, unwilling to let Ollie go and jeopardize the connection they had built. Ollie was equally upset about the sudden turn of events, as he felt bad about seeing his &quot;person&quot; and &quot;best friend&quot; leave.&quot;That's my girl, do you know what I mean? I don't wanna see her go and my heart's breaking for her,&quot; he said.After AD left, Ollie told the Perfect Match cameras that he was uninterested in exploring new connections because he was &quot;in such a good place&quot; with his original match. He added that meeting new singles after bidding farewell to AD just ten minutes ago felt like &quot;cheating in a weird way.&quot; Ollie wished well to the newcomer, stating that it would take a lot for his head to turn. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, as soon as he saw Love Island's Justine and Temptation Island's Olivia standing behind him, he changed his mind.&quot;Olivia, she's a PYT, pretty young thing. She's got quite like a s*xy energy about her. And then there's Justine, oh my god. I've never dated two women at once. Well, I have, just not on the same date,&quot; the Perfect Match alum commented.After returning from their massage date, Ollie had private chats with both newcomers. While he flirted with Olivia, he discussed his future plans with Justine, saying that he wanted two boys later on. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile speaking to the Perfect Match cameras, Ollie said that he wanted to pair with someone he had the least chemistry with so he would not &quot;feel as bad on AD.&quot; However, at the same time, he knew that he would not &quot;lose&quot; with either of them. Later in the episode, when it was time to make a decision, Ollie drew a comparison between AD and Justine, saying:&quot;So, AD and Justine, similar vibes, similar energy, similar looks to a degree. I'm wondering if maybe the complete opposite is the best way to go.&quot;After some deliberation, he told Justine that despite his connection with Olivia, he felt more at ease with her. Consequently, the couple matched, putting an end to Olivia's journey on the show.Perfect Match season 3 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.