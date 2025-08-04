"I'm embarrassed again" - Perfect Match alum Daniel looks down on his partner Lucy for laughing with another man 

Perfect Match returned to screens with a new season on August 1, 2025. Hopefuls from various shows participated in the contest to find their partners. Among them was Too Hot to Handle's Lucy, who bonded with Dated &amp; Related's Daniel. Despite their strong connection, the pair faced hurdles on their way. In episode 6, Daniel criticized Lucy for laughing loudly and openly with the newcomer, Ray.Daniel was particularly upset about the situation because he felt it was not how his partner should behave in front of everyone. According to him, it put him in a vulnerable spot and allowed others to laugh at or question their connection. As a result, he sat Lucy down and told her:&quot;I was embarrassed once before. That's the thing, though. So when I'm embarrassed again, it's a little bit different. That's all I'm trying to say.&quot;By noting that it was the second time he was &quot;embarrassed,&quot; the Perfect Match star referred to the incident in episode 3 where Lucy upset him by rating Ollie's kiss higher than his. Upon hearing that, Lucy immediately broke down in tears, disappointed by Daniel's opinion of her. Daniel, on the other hand, stated that he did not intend to hurt Lucy. So, he approached her again, hoping to make amends. What did Perfect Match stars Lucy and Ray talk about that made the former laugh out loud? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn episode 6 of the Netflix series, the existing cast members were joined by two new male contestants, Love Island's Ray and Too Hot to Handle's Jalen. They were sent on a date with Madison, after her match, Freddie was asked to leave the villa. Upon returning to the villa from their date, the newcomers mingled with the remaining female contestants. During one such private meeting, Ray sat down with Lucy to get to know her better. They discussed their hometowns and presented their best impressions of American and British accents.Shortly after, Lucy mentioned that her birthday was on June 5 and asked Ray to share his. When he revealed that he was born on April 29, Lucy laughed out loud, exclaiming:&quot;My ex-boyfriend was April 29th. April 29th! Oh my god! I'm not gonna lie. It's the most toxic relationship of my life! I got PTSD now. Whoa!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs soon as they heard the laughs, Daniel and some of the other Perfect Match cast members looked over to see what was happening with Lucy and Ray. While Louis said Lucy was &quot;loud,&quot; Daniel opined that she was &quot;doing too much.&quot;While speaking to the cameras, Daniel stated that he felt embarrassed by Lucy's behavior, especially because it hurt his reputation among the male contenders. Soon after, he pulled Lucy aside for a conversation and told her that she was a little too loud.&quot;When I'm alone for a chat, I ain't yelling across the whole place. That's embarrassing. You're loud as hell over there,&quot; the Perfect Match alum said.Lucy defended herself by saying she was a loud person, but Daniel remained unconvinced. He argued that he, too, should &quot;laugh a bit louder&quot; when talking to someone. Upon hearing that, Lucy explained that she had not done anything wrong, only something that he disliked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaniel refused to entertain her explanations and added that it was the second time he was embarrassed by her. Lucy became emotional and immediately left the conversation to compose herself. Daniel followed her, admitting that it was not the &quot;best choice of words,&quot; regardless of how he felt about the situation. He calmed Lucy down and apologized for his behavior, noting that the conversation was not more important than her feelings. While speaking to the Perfect Match cameras, Daniel mentioned that his mother had taught him to treat a woman right, no matter what, and to never act out of emotion.Consequently, he agreed to work on his behavior and do whatever it took to be the best version of himself. Perfect Match season 3 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.