“Absolutely fascinating”- Perfect Match star Scott Van-der-Sluis praises the diverse cast of season 3 

Perfect Match season 3 premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2025. Scott Van-der-Sluis was revealed as one of the contestants of the season who came there to explore his chances of love. Scott's entry came as a surprise because fans of dating reality shows already knew him from his appearances on Love Island UK season 10 and Love Island USA season 5. After he was introduced as one of the contestants of Perfect Match season 3, fans wanted to know more about him. In an interview with Screenrant, which was published on August 2, 2025, Scott talked about how both the USA and the UK versions of Love Island were different, what he learnt about relationships through them, and what it meant to date in the public eye. He also talked about his Perfect Match experience.&quot;You've got all these people who have gone on a show, and how they act and talk on that show. And they're bringing up all these different dynamics into this one house. I think it's, it's absolutely fascinating to be honest,&quot; he said. He referred to the show's format, per which, only people from other dating reality shows were allowed in the cast. These shows included Too Hot to Handle, The Bachelor, Love is Blind, and Love Island, among others. What Perfect Match star Scott Van-der-Sluis said about his experience on the show The interviewer asked Scott how it felt to be with people from all the different shows. They also mentioned that all the shows had similar experiences, but they were all different at the same time, and asked if he noticed any division between them. Scott said he didn't think there was any division, and said the diverse cast, in fact, kept the villa dynamics interesting. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter he said that it was fascinating to be with all of them at the same time, the interviewer agreed that Perfect Match indeed was a melting pot. Scott shared that he didn't even know anyone from big shows like The Bachelor because nobody in his home country, the UK, watched the show. He said he didn't know people from Too Hot to Handle either. &quot;I watched a couple of the earlier seasons and knew like, I knew like Louis [Russell], but apart from that, there wasn't really anyone who I knew,&quot; he added. Talking about his memory, Scott revealed that he didn't remember people from his own past shows when they walked up to him. The interviewer then asked him if the fans should expect to see any personal growth or romantic insight from him on the latest Perfect Match season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScott said that there wasn't too much of those things to see because he was never an immature person. He added that the season was shot only a year after his Love Island USA season, so his on-screen personality hadn't changed as much.&quot;Maybe I was just a little bit more clued on into what people were thinking and who had a game plan and stuff like that. I don't feel like I was too different,&quot; he added. He added that he didn't feel like he would go back and change anything he did during the show because he believed that he acted in an honourable way. For more updates on Scott Van-der-Sluis from Perfect Match season 3, fans can follow him on his official Instagram, @scottvds17.