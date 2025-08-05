“Louis is a one-of-a-kind”- Perfect Match star Clayton lets his feelings known about his co-star

The first six episodes of Perfect Match season 3 were released on Netflix on August 1, 2025. The next three are to come out on August 8, 2025. The initial episodes saw Louis Russell fighting to keep his relationship with Sandy Gallagher. He apologized for considering other girls while Sandy, too, left her ex to continue her partnership with Louis. However, fans of the show already know that Louis and Sandy didn't make it out as a couple because he was recently spotted hand-in-hand with Huda Mustafa, from Love Island USA season 7, on the red carpet of the Weapons premiere. Following the news, many former members of Love Island USA unfollowed Louis on their social media, including Leah Kateb. This stirred controversy as fans wondered why Louis was being unfollowed. Following Leah's move, Miguel Harichi, her boyfriend and Love Island USA season 6 star, explained why his girlfriend did what she did. He took to his Instagram story on August 1, 2025, and wrote that Leah and some other girls from his season didn't think Louis' reasoning to date Huda made sense, so they decided not to be associated with him. Amidst all the social media drama, Louis' Perfect Match season 3 co-star Clayton Echard defended him in a Dear Shandy podcast episode, aired on August 1, 2025. &quot;He calls himself 'the menace,' but I think Louis is one-of-a-kind,&quot; he said. The 32-year-old added that he had so much respect for his co-star that even though he was 24 years old, he still looked upto him. What Perfect Match season 3 star Clayton Echard said about Louis Russell. In the podcast, Clayton said that he thought &quot;the world&quot; of Louis because he was &quot;the most unique individual&quot; he had ever seen. He believed that his Perfect Match co-star was &quot;real&quot; and said that he looked upto him because he had a lot of wisdom and knowledge. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I don’t know if (Perfect Match) shows that. He’s very intelligent,&quot; Clayton added. He further stated that Louis didn't hold back on showing his authentic self and thought that his intelligence showed in the fact that he had figured himself out at the young age he was at. What Love Island USA season 7 star Miguel Harichi said about Louis Russell In his Instagram story, Miguel clarified why Leah unfollowed the Perfect Match star from her Instagram handle. He said that she and her friends didn't unfollow him because he was dating Huda; they unfollowed him because the reason he was dating her didn't sit well with them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe said he didn't care if Louis and Huda were truly falling for each other because he had decided that his path was his own. He added that they had unfollowed him because he didn't want his or Leah's name in his world. At the start of the same post, Miguel referred to Louis when he wrote that the people he called his friends were talking negatively about his relationship without taking his actions or situations into consideration. &quot;I'm beyond disappointed I'm beyond upset and I honestly want no part in any of it,&quot; Miguel added. He then made it clear that he and Louis walked two different paths. For more updates on Perfect Match season 3 star Louis Russell, fans can follow him on his official Instagram.@louis_russell.