Rachel slams co-star Louis for ruining Perfect Match season 3 by spilling romance with Love Island USA's Huda

Rachel Recchia called out Perfect Match season 3 co-star Louis Russell for spoiling the finale by outing his relationship with Love Island USA season 7's Huda Mustafa. In an episode of The Viall Files, posted on August 5, 2025, Rachel confessed that she was disappointed by Louis' decision to debut his new romance with the islander last month when the Netflix series had not even premiered.Louis sparked dating rumors with Huda back in July when the two were spotted together in London. It was shortly before the first six episodes of Perfect Match were released on Friday, August 1, 2025.While expressing her disappointment in Louis, the female Netflix star said that he could have waited until after the show had aired to hard launch his latest romance. According to her, Louis acted selfishly by doing what he saw fit, and added that his actions affected the whole cast.On Thursday, July 31, Louis and Huda addressed the rumors by attending the Los Angeles premiere of Weapons together. The couple was snapped holding hands as they also posed for photographs. Rachel, who admitted to being a fan of Louis, was not too pleased with his recent actions.Perfect Match star Rachel addresses Louis' fallout with Love Island USA star Miguel Harichi View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first six episodes of Perfect Match season 3, Louis was shown developing a connection with Sandy Gallagher, an alum of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. However, now that he has confirmed his relationship with Huda, fans understand that his bond with Sandy on the Netflix series will not last.She spoke about her initial opinion of Louis. &quot;I love him as a person. I think he's amazing. I get along with him so well. He's such great TV,&quot; Rachel said.However, her perspective changed over time, especially in light of his recent actions. The former Bachelorette accused him of being &quot;selfish&quot; by not considering the viewers' experience.&quot;I mean Sandy and him have such a good connection on the show. Now people are kinda seeing things like, 'Oh, what's going on now?'&quot; she added.Miguel and Leah (Image via Getty)The Perfect Match cast member also addressed Louis and Miguel Harichi's fallout, saying, &quot;What's happening now is crazy.&quot; Louis had been friends with the male islander for some time. However, their friendship hit a rough patch after fans speculated that Miguel's partner, Leah Kateb, was on the outs with Huda and Louis as she unfollowed them on social media.Leah, in a TikTok comment last month, clarified her stance on the rumors by saying she had no &quot;beef&quot; with either of them.&quot;I wish them all well truly... I haven't spoken about Love Island once. I'm not watching it. I don't know why you guys want to involve me so badly. Please leave me alone,&quot; she wrote.Louis from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@louis_russell)Meanwhile, her partner shared his take on the alleged conflict via his Instagram Story on August 2, 2025. He explained that the women, i.e., Leah and her friends, unfollowed Louis because they disagreed with his &quot;reasoning behind why he was dating her [Huda].&quot;He stated that he did not want Leah or anyone else to get dragged into Louis' matters, adding that he did not care if &quot;they are truly falling for each other.&quot; He only wished the Perfect Match star as well as Huda well on their journey ahead.Perfect Match season 3 will return to Netflix with new episodes on Friday, August 8, 2025.