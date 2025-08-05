“Makes decisions without thinking”- Perfect Match star Rachel criticizes Clayton for dumping her the third time

Season 3 of Perfect Match was released on August 1, 2025. It saw Rachel and Clayton again getting to know each other after they broke up on The Bachelor season 26. However, Clayton again thought Rachel wasn't the one for him and decided to move on. According to Rachel, that was the third time he had broken her heart since she first met him on the former show. She recently came to a Variety interview, published on August 2, 2025, to share her experiences on the show and to speak about her relationship with Clayton at length. When the interviewer asked her if she had seen a change in him, she said she wasn't with him long enough to know if he had changed and added, &quot;He makes decisions without thinking&quot;. What Perfect Match season 3 star Rachel said about Clayton, her The Bachelor partner The interviewer mentioned that it was hard to see what happened to her with Clayton on Perfect Match season 3, given that she had gone through the same with him before. They then asked her if she expected to see him in the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe said that she hadn't expected to see him and stated that her co-star Freddie told her Louis was there. &quot;Oh, whose season were you on?” I told him, he comforted me, and was like, “We have to have a plan going in! I’m gonna take you straight to the bar,&quot; Rachel repeated what Freddie had said. She then shared that she had seen Clayton two years ago at an event where they had caught up with each other's lives a little bit. However, it was during the show that they really reflected on their past together and got to know each other's situations better. The interviewer then noted how Rachel said on Perfect Match that it was the third time Clayton was breaking her heart and asked if they dated a second time after breaking up on The Bachelor. Clarifying her statement, Rachel said that she felt like she broke up with him during the last rose ceremony, and then after that, in a group setting, only to break up with him again on Perfect Match season 3, so it was three times in total. Giving more insights on how her rendezvous with her past partner went on the recent show, Rachel said that she only had herself to blame because Clayton was only telling her everything she wanted to hear. She also revealed that much of what he said wasn't shown on camera, but he had tried to convince her to be with him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThen, when the interviewer asked how it was to spend time with him, Rachel said that, under the eyes of the cameras, it felt like they were transported back to their time during The Bachelor. &quot;I don’t know if we were necessarily catching up. We had only a couple of hours together. It’s not like we had all this time. So it was just that night! We went to sleep, and then I didn’t even see him the next day because he was on a date,&quot; she added. When the interviewer asked if Clayton had grown in emotional intelligence, she said that while she didn't exactly know, she did think he had changed. She added that she didn't want to talk ill of him because she had moved on; however, he did make decisions without thinking, and that was a trait she believed would stay forever. For more updates on Perfect Match star Rachel, fans can follow her on her official Instagram, @pilot.rachel.