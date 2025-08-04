  • home icon
  When do Perfect Match episodes air? Full schedule explored 

When do Perfect Match episodes air? Full schedule explored 

By KD
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:51 GMT
Ollie and Amber on Perfect Match
Ollie and Amber on Perfect Match

Netflix’s reality dating series Perfect Match returns for its third season, bringing together singles from across the streaming platform’s most popular shows, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Bachelor.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the series tests compatibility through physical challenges and strategic power plays, with winning couples gaining control over new arrivals and potential breakups. The season premiered on August 1, 2025, on Netflix. The first six episodes dropped simultaneously, followed by a staggered release for the remaining installments.

The 10-episode season follows a three-week rollout, with episodes 7–9 arriving on August 8 and the finale airing on August 15. For viewers in the UK, new episodes go live at 8 am BST. This season marks a franchise first by introducing contestants from non-Netflix shows like Love Island and Siesta Key, adding fresh dynamics to the villa’s existing drama.

With challenges designed to test relationships and stir up chaos, the series promises a mix of romance, rivalry, and unexpected twists.

Perfect Match episode schedule

Perfect Match season 3 follows a structured release pattern to maximize suspense:

  • Episodes 1–6: Released August 1 (already available on streaming)
  • Episodes 7–9: Dropping August 8
  • Episode 10 (Finale): Premiering August 15

Each episode features high-stakes compatibility challenges, with winning couples entering the "Boardroom" to decide whether to invite new singles or dismantle rival pairs. The finale will reveal which couple ultimately claims the title of Perfect Match. However, strategic eliminations and last-minute arrivals could upend expectations.

All episodes stream exclusively on Netflix, with availability across subscription tiers:

  • Standard with ads: $7.99/month
  • Standard (ad-free): $17.99/month
  • Premium (4K/HDR): $24.99/month

Past seasons and related shows (Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle) are also available on the platform for viewers to enjoy.

Who is in Perfect Match season 3?

This season’s cast blends returning favorites and new faces.

The men participating are:

  • Carrington Rodriguez - Love Island season 2, Love Island Games season 1
  • Cody Wright - Temptation Island season 1
  • Clayton Echard - The Bachelorette season 18, The Bachelor season 26
  • Daniel Perfetto - Dated & Related season 1
  • Freddie Powell - Love Is Blind: UK season 1
  • Jalen Brown - Too Hot to Handle season 6
  • JR Warren - The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3
  • Louis Russell - Too Hot to Handle seasons 5–6, Battle Camp season 1
  • Ollie Sutherland - Love Is Blind: UK season 1
  • Ray Gantt - Love Island season 1, Love Island Games season 1
  • Scott van-der-Sluis - Love Island UK season 10, Love Island season 5, Love Island Games Season 1
The women participating:

  • Alex Zamora - Temptation Island season 1
  • Amber "AD" Smith - Love Is Blind season 6
  • Hannah Burns - The Mole season 2
  • Juliette Porter - Siesta Key seasons 1–5
  • Justine Joy - Love Island season 2, Love Island Games season 1, The Challenge: USA season 1, The Challenge: World Championship season 1
  • Lucy Syed - Too Hot to Handle season 6
  • Madison Errichiello - Love Is Blind season 8
  • Olivia Rae - Temptation Island season 1
  • Quori-Tyler "QT" - The Circle Season 6, Battle Camp Season 1
  • Rachel Recchia - The Bachelor season 26, The Bachelorette season 19, Bachelor in Paradise season 9
  • Sandy Gallagher - The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3
The show’s format remains consistent: couples must prove their compatibility to avoid elimination, but new arrivals and strategic power plays keep relationships in flux.

Watch Perfect Match on Netflix.

Quick Links

Edited by Ivanna Lalsangzuali
