“Victory is not just mine”— Too Hot to Handle: Italy star Daniele after bagging the win

Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1 premiered on July 18 with all eight episodes. Per the format of the show, the season started with a resort full of singles trying to find a connection. The only rule they needed to follow was that they had to abstain from s*x, kissing, and heavy petting.During their time in the Dominican Republic retreat, the Italian contenders had to undergo therapeutic challenges and group sessions that made them open up so they could connect to their truest selves. Daniele won the show because Lana, the AI bot host of the show, thought he transformed the most out of all.&quot;The victory is not just mine. It belongs to all of us, guys. I love you,&quot; said Daniele after winning the season.Lana announced that he came in as a person who was trying to mingle with every girl at the retreat, but left with a genuine connection with Ibiza. The final prize pot that Daniele won amounted to €62,000.What Daniele said about winning Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1When Lana announced Daniele as the winner of the season, in the finale episode 8, fireworks went off, and the cast members congratulated him by chanting his name. Upon winning, Daniele took to a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional to state that he never cared about the prize money.&quot;I never played the game. I've always been myself. And yet here we are. A champion,&quot; he added.He told his co-contestants that he would go back to Rome as a champion, while they told him he deserved it. Lana declared that he was the first contestant to win Too Hot to Handle: Italy. She also said that his connection with Ibiza could have been like a summer fling, but he had proven himself ready for genuine connections by being a responsible man.In a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional, Daniele agreed with what Lana said and admitted that he came to the show with a &quot;free-spirited&quot; and &quot;c*cky attitude.&quot; However, during his run on the show, he came to realize that people tend to ignore their heart's desire, and it wasn't always the correct thing to do.&quot;Each of you has given me something to help me grow,&quot; he added.He then thanked Ibiza in a confessional and said she was a &quot;special&quot; person. He also stated that he wouldn't have transformed the way he did if it weren't for her and sent her a kiss from the confessional.Earlier in the finale episode, Daniele and Ibiza's connection reached new heights when she revealed to him that she was a mother to a four-year-old boy. She shared that she became a widow after six months. While she understood that the information wasn't easy to process, Daniele took it in positive spirits.&quot;It's a big shock because it's big,&quot; Daniele said in a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional.He also said that he was a strong person and felt ready for most things, but maybe not for everything. The two of them then toasted to Ibiza's son, and Daniele told her that if her son made her happy, he made him happy too. He assured her that he wasn't going to run off because of a child and acknowledged her for being the person he could open up to.All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle: Italy season 1 are available to watch on Netflix.