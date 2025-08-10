  • home icon
  • "Everything evolves" - Perfect Match host Nick Lachey talks about the twist of expanding the cast beyond Netflix reality shows

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 10, 2025 14:04 GMT
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 10, 2025 - Source: Getty
Nick Lachey visits SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)

The new season of Perfect Match introduces a significant change by expanding its cast to include stars beyond the Netflix reality universe. Host Nick Lachey addressed this development during an August 6, 2025, interview on What’s the Reality with Amber “AD,” a Love Is Blind Season 6 alum who is also a part of Perfect Match season 3. He stated,

“I think as everything evolves and gets bigger hopefully and continues to grow, I think that was kind of a natural place for the show to go.”

Lachey explained that this expansion brings a fresh dynamic to the show, integrating contestants from The Bachelor franchise alongside familiar Netflix reality personalities.

Perfect Match evolves with new cast twists beyond Netflix reality stars

Expanding the Cast Beyond Netflix Reality

Nick Lachey described Perfect Matchs origins as a celebration of Netflix reality stars but noted the natural progression to broaden the contestant pool. He stated,

“I think it started as a great celebration of Netflix reality and celebrating all the stars of, you know, Netflix reality.”
This season’s casting included two stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises, adding to the lineup alongside personalities from shows like Love Island and Siesta Key. Nick pointed out that this inclusion brought “something” new to the show’s format, highlighting,

“I thought it added something bringing our two Bachelor Bachelorette stars into the mix and I could see that, you know, being a format change that continues to work, you know, Perfect Match going forward.”
Amber “AD” Amber “AD” said the mix of reality stars from Love Island, Siesta Key, and Bachelor Nation was unexpected but impactful.

The Impact of Format Twists on the Competition

The season is known for its unexpected twists, including significant game-changing moments. He shared that his presence often signals a shift in the game’s dynamics, which keeps contestants and viewers on edge. Nick reflected on this role in delivering challenging announcements, stating,

“I hate being that guy. I know. Don’t look at it as bad news. It’s just interesting news.”
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey visit SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey visit SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)

Nick explained that the show's format allows contestants who win a challenge and enter the boardroom with him the chance to disrupt the status quo by attempting to eliminate their strongest competitors. This mechanic is designed to add strategic complexity and increase competition among participants.

"At the end of the day, it is all about trying to win that title of being Perfect Match, right," he added.

Reflecting on Challenges and Growth

Both Nick and AD reflected on how such twists affect contestants beyond gameplay. AD remarked that although the elimination was devastating and difficult to watch, she understood the necessity of why it had to happen. Nick elaborated on the necessity of such challenges, saying,

“Sometimes we don’t recognize why the challenge is being presented to us. But then in hindsight, having the benefit of that 2020 hindsight vision, you can see... that that was a necessary step.”
Nick also expressed the personal difficulty involved in delivering tough news, explaining that seeing the devastation on contestants' faces affects him deeply and is emotionally challenging for him. Despite the emotional challenges, Nick acknowledged the positive outcomes:

“I, too, can look at you and see your happiness and be, you know, feel at least a little better about 'Yeah, we made it through.'”
Fans can stream Perfect Match season 3 anytime on Netflix.

