Get to know Daniel Perfetto from Perfect Match season 3

Daniel Perfetto entered the world of reality TV with his first appearance on Netflix’s Dated &amp; Related in 2022. The 29-year-old Canadian, originally from Ontario, quickly became a standout and has now joined the venture on Perfect Match season 3.A former client care specialist and fitness trainer, Daniel has since transitioned into the influencer lifestyle, amassing over 80,000 Instagram followers with a feed filled with vacations and high-end dinners. His mix of emotional awareness and strategic thinking positions him as a strong contestant, able to build connections while navigating the dynamics of the game.On Perfect Match, Daniel Perfetto quickly formed a connection with Too Hot to Handle alum Lucy Syed in the premiere episode. Their relationship progressed steadily, featuring dates and early signs of exclusivity, until a blindfolded kissing challenge in episode 3 introduced complications.All about Daniel Perfetto and his journey on Perfect Match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaniel Perfetto and Lucy Syed emerged as one of the Perfect Match season 3 couples, and they have been a central storyline this season. After a disagreement, their decision to send rivals AD and Freddie home appeared to be a strategic choice. The move suggests that they are also mindful of the game aspect, not just the romantic connections.However, tensions rose during a blindfolded kissing challenge when Lucy ranked Love Is Blind alum Ollie higher than Daniel, sparking a tearful confrontation. While they reconciled in episode 6, their relationship faced repeated tests, including his discomfort over Lucy's conversation with newcomer Ray and Lucy's uncertainty about Daniel's level of maturity.The couple's difficulties escalated during a guys' mixer where Daniel Perfetto kissed two women and shared an intimate moment with Olivia during Truth or Dare, behavior he initially hid from Lucy. When confronted, he apologized profusely, and Lucy reluctantly gave him another chance, though she made him sleep on the couch.As of episode 9, they remain together, but a preview teases further turmoil, with Olivia calling out Daniel's hypocrisy when he told her that he cares about Lucy and made a mistake.&quot;You forgot about her quite a bit that day,&quot; she said.Daniel Perfetto's social media and backgroundDaniel Perfetto on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@danielperfetto_)Daniel regularly shares updates on his Instagram account, @danielperfetto_, and his TikTok account @danielperfetto, where he has a combined following of over 120,000.In 2022, Daniel Perfetto's reality TV career began on Dated &amp; Related, where he and his sister Julia navigated the awkward dynamics of dating alongside siblings. Though he formed a promising connection with co-star Nina, their long-distance relationship fizzled post-show, paving the way for his Perfect Match debut.Dated &amp; Related featured 16 single participants who competed for a $100,000 prize on the show in hopes of finding their ideal partner in the South of France. However, there was a catch in this entire scenario. Their siblings would also be present to watch them while they spent time at the villa and on dates.After filming, Daniel returned home to Canada, and Nina returned to her home in the UK. They tried to maintain a long-distance relationship, but ultimately it proved too difficult. Daniel is now continuing his search for love on Perfect Match.Watch Perfect Match on Netflix.