“Didn’t wake up cuddling her”- Perfect Match star Ollie lies to AD about his kiss with Justine

Episodes 7 to 9 of Perfect Match season 3 were released on August 8, 2025. Episode 7 was titled Thighs and Lies and saw the men and the women splitting up to meet new singles. At the men's mixer, multiple contestants, away from their original partners, mingled with the new entrants and even kissed them.Ollie did not flirt or chat with anyone that day because AD was at his mixer. However, in the previous episode, he had kissed Justine during their date while AD was away. When AD demanded to know what had happened on the date, Ollie was reluctant to admit his deeds.&quot;Didn't wake up cuddling her,&quot; Ollie said.He also said he did not kiss her, which was a lie. He later admitted to the Perfect Match cameras that he was wrong to lie to AD, but that he wanted to keep exploring his chances with both women.What happened when AD asked Ollie about his day with Justine on Perfect Match season 3 episode 7? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the men's mixer, AD straight up asked Ollie if he wondered what his new match was up to. He said he did not care, then asked her to talk her mind and enquire about whatever she wanted to know.&quot;I don't have much to say. I just kinda feel like you're not saying much about your match,&quot; AD said.She said she did not want to ask Ollie any specific questions and that she just wanted him to voluntarily give her information about his day. She then asked him if he slept in the same bed as Justine, and he said yes, which prompted her to ask if they cuddled all night. Ollie said, &quot;not really&quot;, which puzzled AD as she asked what that meant. He reassured her that they had not cuddled.AD and Ollie (Image via Instagram/@amberdesiree)Ollie then began to explain that while Justine was pretty and nice, he did not gel with her as nicely as he did with AD. He came to a Perfect Match confessional to say that there was no justification for his lie to AD, but he had a connection with Justine.&quot;It's tough because I feel like I still wanna give Justine the time that she deserves,&quot; he said while adding that he felt like he was cheating on two girls.Ahead in the episode, when AD had entered the men's mixer, Ollie came to a Perfect Match confessional to say that what was meant to be a big boy vacation ended up being a bae-cation. He said that AD &quot;de-railed&quot; his plans, so he was going to leave the &quot;misbehavior&quot; to the boys.In episode 8, after the men and women reunited at the end of the day, Justine told AD all about her kiss with Ollie. AD was shocked to learn that and immediately confronted Ollie, who apologized for his actions and showed willingness to win her trust back. He said that he was caught up in the moment, while AD stated that she did not deserve his disrespect.The finale episode of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025, only on Netflix.