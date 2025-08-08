Perfect Match season 3 episodes 7 to 9 were released on August 8, 2025. These episodes showed the participants meeting new singles and mingling with them. They also documented the aftermath of these mixers as the contestants reunited with their original matches.In the previous episode, Ollie mingled with Justine but stopped exploring that connection after AD entered the men's mixer. When she asked him if he cuddled her, he said, &quot;not really.&quot; He also lied by denying that he kissed Justine. In a Perfect Match confessional, he admitted that he lied because he wanted to keep his chances with AD open while exploring his connection with Justine.Louis also got into hot water with Sandy when she found out he kissed two girls during a game and kissed Alex outside of the game. She regretted trusting him and told him that he had embarrassed her.What went down with Ollie and Louis in Perfect Match season 3 episode 7? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLouis found Alex interesting, so he pulled her aside for a private chat at the men's mixer. However, AD's presence bothered him, preventing him from fully mingling with the new entrant because he was afraid she would report it to Sandy. So, he pulled AD aside and told her that while he liked Sandy a lot, he wanted to kiss others at the mixer because kissing gave him an energy shift.AD told him that if he kissed other girls, it was his business to tell Sandy, not hers. Louis then got to know Hannah, another new entrant, and even kissed her during a challenge.AD asked Ollie if he was curious about his new match, Justine, and he said no. She pressed to know more about it. Ollie admitted to sleeping in the same bed with Justine but said he didn't &quot;really&quot; cuddle her. When AD asked what &quot;not really&quot; meant, Ollie said he didn't wake up cuddling her.&quot;But you went to bed cuddling?&quot; AD asked.Ollie and AD (Image via Instagram/@ollie1sutherland)Ollie denied it, so AD asked if he kissed her, and he again said no. He explained that Justine was a nice girl but that he didn't gel with her the way he did with AD. In a Perfect Match confessional, he admitted that there was no justification for lying to AD but said he wanted to give Justine the time she deserved.&quot;I feel like I'm cheating two girls,&quot; he added.Later in the Perfect Match episode, during a truth or dare challenge, Louis was dared to kiss Alex, and he did. Meanwhile, at the women's mixer, Sandy told Clayton that she was happy with Louis and wasn't worried about him mingling with other girls.Sandy from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@sandy_gal)The next morning, Louis kissed Alex some more in the swimming pool. In the evening, when the entire cast reunited, the men started telling their partners about their shenanigans from the mixer. Louis pulled Sandy aside and told her that he kissed two girls during the game.&quot;Then I kissed Alex outside of the dare,&quot; he said.Sandy got up and left. When she returned, she called Louis out for using a dare game as his defense. She said she was embarrassed and &quot;stupid&quot; to trust him. Louis apologized for his actions that day but said he didn't regret it. Without further discussion, Sandy left the scene.Meanwhile, Ollie told Justine that he hadn't told AD about their kiss because he wanted to continue exploring both connections. At the same time, AD gathered all the girls and told them everything she saw at the men's mixer.The finale episode of Perfect Match season will come out on August 15, 2025, only on Netflix.