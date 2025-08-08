What happened between Lucy and Daniel in Perfect Match season 3 episode 8?

Perfect Match season 3 returned to screens with a new set of episodes on August 8, 2025. It showed the cast members questioning their choices and reconsidering their matches as the finale drew nearer. In episode 8, titled Forgive Him or Forget Him, Lucy found herself in a difficult position when she learned that her match, Daniel, had lied to her about his intimate interaction with Olivia. Daniel and Lucy had been together since the start of the series, overcoming every hurdle that came their way. However, their relationship hit a rough patch after Daniel crossed a few boundaries during the boys' mixer in episode 7. He not only kissed another woman but also lied to Lucy about the extent of their physical interaction. Lucy was heartbroken when she discovered the truth from AD. Episode 8 saw Daniel realizing his mistakes and taking accountability for his actions. He apologized to his partner, saying he would work on himself as he did not connect with anyone as well as he did with her. However, Lucy remained unconvinced.Perfect Match star Lucy sits down with Olivia to understand what happened between her and Daniel View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Lucy found out that Daniel had not only kissed Olivia but also engaged in other intimate activities, she decided to have a one-on-one conversation with Olivia to understand what happened at the mixer. Meanwhile, Daniel worried about his dynamic with Lucy, convinced he was going to lose her.Olivia only confirmed what AD had already said, that Daniel &quot;licked&quot; her leg. Moreover, she added that he kissed her outside of the challenge. &quot;I'm mortified. Like, I'm literally not even giving Daniel eye contact. I don't want to look at him right now. Do not try and tell me that's part of the game 'cause it's not. Like, I'm not dumb,&quot; Lucy said in a Perfect Match confessional.Shortly after, Daniel approached Lucy for a one-on-one, but the latter refused to entertain him. While speaking with Madison, Lucy stated that had she done the same thing, Daniel would have broken up with her and &quot;gone crazy.&quot;Olivia from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@imoliviarae)In the meantime, Daniel was stressed about his situation, convinced he had lost his chance with Lucy. He took ownership of his choices and admitted that no one was to blame for the tension but himself.&quot;I've always been used to throwing a good thing away, and I realize in my heart that the only one I wanna be with is Lucy, so I don't wanna throw her away. I wanna, like, build that back up and gain her trust,&quot; the Perfect Match star told the cameras.Later in the episode, he pulled Lucy aside for a private chat and admitted that he &quot;f***ed up&quot; the previous day and let things get &quot;out of control.&quot; Lucy snapped back at him, saying she did not deserve to be treated that way. Daniel agreed, stating that he felt terrible for hurting her feelings. The female Perfect Match alum refused to listen to his explanations and said that his words would not change the past. Even then, Daniel apologized and assured her that he was willing to put in the work to make it up to her. He added that he wanted to redeem himself and noted that if things did not work out with her, he would most likely leave. Daniel (Image via Instagram/@danielperfetto_)Upon hearing that, Lucy mentioned that he was her only connection in the Perfect Match villa. However, with everything that had happened in the past few hours, she was &quot;done.&quot;Even though Lucy said that she was embarrassed by Daniel's behavior, she still considered forgiving him. Consequently, later in the episode, when it was time for the contestants to pair, Lucy agreed to couple with Daniel. &quot;Even though Daniel's done some stupid things, I'm someone who believes people deserve second chances, and I think he's a good person. I think he's kind, I think he's genuine, but best believe he's on the sofa,&quot; she explained.While Lucy was satisfied with her decision, her co-stars were surprised to see her reunite with Daniel. Sandy, in particular, was disappointed in Lucy. However, she hoped that Daniel would make it up to his partner.Perfect Match season 3 is streaming now only on Netflix.