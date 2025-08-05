"Wolf hazing": The USDA uses the Marriage Story's fight scene audio to scare off wolves and save cattle

Marriage Story, the 2019 Noah Baumbach drama about divorce, has unexpectedly found its way into a U.S. government wildlife deterrence program. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using a heated argument scene from the critically acclaimed film Marriage Story as part of a strategy to keep wolves away from cattle in the western United States.The USDA’s Wildlife Services team has reportedly deployed drones to play various loud and emotional human sounds over grazing fields and among them is the now-famous fight between Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s characters.The goal is to make wolves believe that humans are nearby and potentially dangerous, thereby deterring them from approaching livestock.“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” said Paul Wolf, a USDA district supervisor in Oregon, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.The technique known as hazing relies on triggering fear or uncertainty in wolves through non-lethal means. Alongside gunshots, fireworks, and metal music, the Marriage Story audio is an unusual but deliberate choice to inject unpredictable, human-centered sounds into the environment.What was the Marriage Story scene used for?The scene being used features a climactic confrontation between Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), who are in the middle of a messy and emotionally charged divorce.The argument, which takes place in Charlie’s Los Angeles apartment, escalates into one of the most explosive moments in the film, where both characters scream accusations, frustrations, and heartbreak at each other. It’s raw, painful, and deeply human.This very intensity is why the USDA selected the audio for its hazing toolkit. The idea is that wolves, hearing unfamiliar and chaotic human noise, will retreat or avoid the area entirely. Drones are equipped with speakers that fly over remote fields, playing rotating tracks of threatening or disruptive sounds.Marriage Story’s fight scene, with its powerful vocal performances and abrupt changes in tone and volume, creates a uniquely jarring auditory experience even without the visuals.Wolf and his team continuously cycle through a variety of audio clips to prevent wolves from becoming desensitized.The Marriage Story scene serves as a particularly jarring addition to the list, especially considering that it’s not traditionally threatening, it’s emotionally intense, which may have an equally unsettling effect on animals attuned to environmental sounds.Read More: &quot;Leave them the f*#k alone&quot;- Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's rumored relationshipWhat is Marriage Story about?Marriage Story is a 2019 film written and directed by Noah Baumbach that offers a detailed portrayal of a couple navigating the painful process of divorce. The story revolves around Nicole and Charlie, once partners in love and creative ambition, now struggling to divide their shared life.Nicole, originally a successful actress in Charlie’s New York theater company, decides to return to Los Angeles with their son, Henry, to pursue her own career and identity. This geographical and emotional separation sets off a series of legal and personal battles.The heart of the film lies in how it portrays the small, personal wounds that build over time in a relationship, and how love can coexist with resentment and disappointment. Both characters are depicted with nuance, neither is a villain, and both carry blame and sadness. The movie explores themes of individuality, compromise, parenting, and the institutional strain of the legal divorce process.The scene used by the USDA is one of the most pivotal and intense in the film. In this confrontation, Charlie and Nicole drop all pretenses and unleash years of bottled-up anger, grief, and blame.The fight escalates from calm discussion to screaming, crying, and emotional devastation, ending with Charlie breaking down in tears. It’s not just a shouting match, it’s a psychological unravelling that showcases the raw emotional depth of both characters.This powerful display of human conflict is part of what earned the film six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Driver), Best Actress (Johansson), and Best Original Screenplay. Laura Dern, who played Nicole’s lawyer, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.Read More: &quot;So bad it’s hilarious&quot; - Internet reacts to War of the Worlds movie starring Ice Cube debuting with 0% on Rotten TomatoesInterested viewers can watch Marriage Story on Netflix.