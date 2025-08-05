"Leave them the f*#k alone"- Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's rumored relationship

Jamie Lee Curtis has responded to the ongoing speculation surrounding the rumored relationship between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. The Academy Award-winning actor addressed the topic during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, where she commented on the public’s reaction to the reports and urged people to respect their privacy.

Ad

Curtis' comments come after multiple media outlets published claims about a possible romance between the Taken star and the Baywatch actor. While neither Neeson nor Anderson has confirmed the relationship, images of the two spending time together have led to widespread online speculation. Curtis, who has been vocal in the past about media intrusion and celebrity culture, spoke out in defense of her peers.

Her response highlighted her broader views on privacy, boundaries, and public fascination with celebrity relationships. However, she refrained from confirming or denying the nature of Neeson and Anderson's connection.

Ad

Trending

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to public speculation

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the UK Premiere of "Freakier Friday" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 31, 2025 in London, England. (Image via Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

In an interview with VT published on August 4, 2025, Jamie Lee Curtis addressed the romance rumors directly.

Ad

“With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship — God bless them both — leave them the f*#k alone,” she said.

Curtis became visibly emotional and continued,

“Both of them have had hardship, and they’re both beautiful human beings … makes me cry.”

Jamie Lee Curtis worked with Anderson in the 2024 film The Last Showgirl, which earned both actors nominations during awards season. She reiterated her admiration for Anderson’s character and talent, calling her a “beautiful person” and praising her performance. She also reflected on Neeson’s past, referencing the loss of his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009.

Ad

“He also suffered an unimaginable loss so young,” she said. “He’s had a really hard go of it.”

Curtis added, “If they have actually found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has been vocal about the public and media scrutiny surrounding celebrity relationships. In several interviews, she has emphasized that speculation without confirmation can lead to harmful narratives. She urged people to allow those involved to share personal news on their own terms and reiterated the need to protect privacy.

Ad

Her message remained clear and consistent: if Neeson and Anderson are in a relationship, the public should allow them the space to experience it without judgment or intrusion.

Also read: "It's a four-way switch this time"— Lindsay Lohan reunites with Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming movie Freakier Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis joins others in showing support

Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, and Micheál Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" New York premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t the only one to speak positively about the connection. On August 1, 2025, Pamela Anderson posted red carpet photos with Neeson to Instagram celebrating the release of The Naked Gun, captioning it with:

Ad

“Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you!”

Liam’s son, Daniel Neeson, reacted with emojis showing his support, while Natasha Richardson’s sister, Joely Richardson, commented with heart emojis. Anderson’s sons, Brandon and Dylan, have also reportedly expressed their approval of the relationship, according to Us Weekly.

Sources told Us Weekly that the two actors “always had chemistry” while filming the comedy reboot. Their friendship reportedly developed naturally into something more. The couple is said to be “learning how to navigate” their relationship while in the public eye.

Ad

What we know about their relationship

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are reportedly dating, as confirmed by multiple sources including Us Weekly. According to the report published on July 29, 2025, the two actors began developing a close bond while filming The Naked Gun and their connection gradually grew into a romantic relationship.

Ad

While neither Anderson nor Neeson has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, the couple has appeared together at several promotional events and red carpets since July 2025. A source told Us Weekly that their romance is "sincere" and in its "early stages," adding that "the spark between them is obvious."

The same source noted that they are not rushing into anything and are still “learning how to navigate” the relationship, particularly with the added pressure of public and media attention. Anderson’s adult sons, Brandon and Dylan, are reportedly supportive of the match, as are Neeson’s sons, Micheál and Daniel.

Despite the buzz, both actors have remained relatively private, choosing not to directly respond to dating questions during interviews. Their body language and public appearances, however, have continued to fuel interest in their status as a couple.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More