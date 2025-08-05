Pamela Anderson has a one-word reaction to being asked whether Meghan Markle's Netflix show ripped off her cooking show

On Sunday, August 3, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, the actors from Naked Gun, appeared on the late-night television show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, Andy Cohen confronted the actress about the similarity between Pam's cooking show, Pamela's Cooking With Love, and Meghan Markle's latest cooking show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan. Cohen asked Anderson: &quot;On a scale from 1 to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show?&quot;In response, the Foreign Affair actress gave a one-word reply, saying:&quot;One&quot;Pam went on to dismiss the allegations of Meghan's show being a copy of her own cooking show, saying:&quot;I didn’t really look. I didn’t invent cooking shows. So, I mean… she’s just doing her thing.&quot;Rumors surrounding Meghan Markle ripping off Pamela's cooking series in her new Netflix show were abuzz since March 2025, when With Love, Meghan, premiered on the streaming platform. According to Parade Magazine, while Anderson claimed not to have noticed any similarity, both shows feature celebrity friends and professional chefs being invited into the actress's homes.Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's relationship receives approval from Daniel NeesonElsewhere during their appearance on Andy Cohen's show, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were asked questions about their off-screen romance.Cohen asked the couple: &quot;What's going on between the two of you?&quot;While Anderson laughed in response, Neeson smiled, looking in the actress's direction. The host then went on to claim that all of Neeson's friends were &quot;stanning&quot; their relationship, which drove an &quot;aww&quot; from Pam. Meanwhile, Liam reached out to touch her hand.Andy Cohen also took the conversation to the audience, where the actor's son, Daniel Neeson, was present, for approval of the fact. When Cohen asked, &quot;Right, Danny?&quot; the latter smiled and replied, &quot;Yes.&quot;Before the Baywatch actress's romance with Neeson began, the actress had been married four times. Her first marriage was to Kid Rock. The couple got married in 2006 and filed for a divorce before the end of the year.Pam then married Rick Salomon in October 2007 - another marriage that resulted in a quick separation in February 2008. Nine years later, Pamela Anderson married French footballer Adil Rami in 2017. The couple was together for two years before filing for divorce.In 2020, the actress began dating her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, and married him on Christmas Eve. Hayhurst and Anderson filed for a divorce in January 2022.Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson-starrer The Naked Gun was released on August 1. The movie is a reboot of the 1980s action franchise of the same name. In it, Neeson stars as Lt. Frank Drebin, while Pam plays his love interest, Beth Davenport. The two work together to retrieve the stolen P.L.O.T. device.