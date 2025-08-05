"So bad it’s hilarious" - Internet reacts to War of the Worlds movie starring Ice Cube debuting with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

War of the Worlds, the 2025 adaptation of H.G. Wells' novel starring Ice Cube and Eva Longoria, debuted with 0% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes following its release on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2025.The newest retelling of the novel, whose logline describes it as &quot;a thrilling out-of-this-world adventure that is filled with present-day themes of technology, surveillance, and privacy,&quot; also received a 3.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Meanwhile, the audience score on RottenTomatoes at the time of this article's publication is 12%.News of War of the Worlds' low Rotten Tomatoes critics' rating was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by user Dexerto. Soon, varied responses from netizens started pouring in.&quot;So bad it's hilarious,&quot; wrote one user.Mike @DexertoMikeLINKSo bad it’s hilariousSeveral netizens acknowledged that they had no idea about the new adaptation.&quot;WTF!? this movie did bad cuz no one knew it was coming out,&quot; one person tweeted.&quot;I didn't even know about this new adaptation,&quot; another person added.&quot;Wow, I'd not even heard this was a thing.... must be terrible,&quot; another commented.&quot;Didn't even know this came out,&quot; another user said.Meanwhile, other netizens who watched War of the Worlds commented on its flaws, claiming that the film was &quot;terrible&quot; and &quot;very low budget.&quot;&quot;Watched last night. I can verify. When I first turned it on, I thought, &quot;wow… Ice Cube, this has award winning potential, let's watch it.&quot; Ice Cube - &quot;I got you&quot;. I believe he had a total of 1000 words in the movie. That 3 word phrase covered about 700 of them,&quot; one person wrote.&quot;I turned it off 20 minutes in. My time is too valuable lol,&quot; another person added.&quot;I couldn't finish it. I have no idea why they made it the way they did, but it was terrible! The acting, the premise and the production was just very low budget,&quot; commented another.&quot;It is the format, I could not get through the first 30 minutes. It is Ice Cube talking to the camera with small screen shots at the aliens. It is more like Blair witch project,&quot; another user posted.War of the Worlds has been adapted twice beforeH.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds, which was originally published in 1898, has been adapted for the silver screen twice before.The first time was in 1953, directed by Byron Haskin and starring Gene Barry and Ann Robinson. In 2005, Stephen Spielberg's adaptation of the sci-fi novel was released, starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning. The former 1953 adaptation has an 89% critics' rating, and the 2005 adaptation has a 76% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes.According to IMDb, the premise of the 2025 retelling of The War of the Worlds is described as:&quot;A grounded sci-fi film in the vein of District 9, that touches on themes of privacy versus surveillance.&quot;War of the Worlds (2025) is directed by Rich Lee, who has previously worked on visual effects in films like Minority Report and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. His directorial credits include music videos for artists like Lana Del Rey, Jackson Wang, Eminem, and Billie Eilish.The movie's script is penned by Kenneth A. Gold and Marc Hyman, who previously teamed up for Meet the Fockers.War of the Worlds (2025) is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.