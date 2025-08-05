"Spielberg is picky" - Josh Brolin shares mixed feelings about the sequel to the '80s cult classic Goonies

Josh Brolin, who portrayed Brandon “Brand” Walsh in the 1985 classic The Goonies, showed both hope and uncertainty about the film's sequel in a recent interview. The actor arrived at the premiere of his new film Weapons and spoke to Entertainment Tonight on August 1, 2025.

Regarding The Goonies sequel, he said:

"Of course you hope it [happens] - I hope it does, because the experience was so great [and] the movie is received so well generation after generation."

Josh Brolin added:

"I don't know! Maybe it could be great. If it's great, you'll know,"Like, if [original story writer and co-producer Steven Spielberg] approves it, you know it's gonna be good. But I think there's been five scripts so far through the years, and he hasn't approved anything yet."

He noted that due to Steven Spielberg's reputation for having excellent taste, none of the five scripts written thus far have been approved by him. The Avengers: Endgame actor added:

"So me being picky, Spielberg is picky - and he has a reason to be, 'cause he has great taste."

As reported by Variety in February 2025, Spielberg, Chris Columbus, and Potsy Ponciroli are all involved in the production of The Goonies 2, which is currently underway at Warner Bros.

Josh Brolin and his co-stars from The Goonies open up about challenges of making the sequel

Josh Brolin at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event (Image via Getty)

Actor Josh Brolin recently voiced doubts about pursuing the long-discussed follow-up to the 1985 cult classic The Goonies, which is still in limbo. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he said he is cautious about the possibility of a sequel due to the risk it would pose to the legacy of the original film. Generations of fans still adore the original, and he stated that he doesn't want to "taint" those memories.

On the other hand, Ke Huy Quan, one of the original film's cast, also shared his thoughts on The Goonies sequel. While being honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Quan told Variety on February 3, 2025:

“It’s one of the most asked questions in my life. I would love for it [sequel] to happen.”

Corey Feldman, Quan's co-star who joined him at the ceremony, mentioned that he and Sean Astin had previously written a sequel script around a decade ago. He added that late director Richard Donner rejected it as "too expensive," opting for a more personal, character-driven story instead. Feldman said:

“This is the sequel to ‘The Goonies.’ It’s got to be expensive, right? He’s like, ‘I want to make it small. I want to make it about the characters - more of a film about these people and where they are now.' I was like, ‘Okay, all right. Well, there you go. ... you’re the boss.' ”

Feldman shared that he's still hopeful about bringing the original cast back together. He further said:

“All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die… There’s hope.”

The Goonies was released on June 7, 1985. It was produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Richard Donner. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quan, and Kerri Green played a group of children on a treasure quest to save their houses in the movie.

