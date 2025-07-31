"The f*#k is this s*#t?": Netizens show disappointment as Ice Cube's possible reimagined War of the Worlds hits Amazon Prime

Universal Pictures has released a new screenlife adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2025. The film is directed by Rich Lee and stars Ice Cube in the lead role. The film updates the classic alien invasion story with a modern twist centered around cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and remote communication.

The film has generated a wave of online discussion, particularly on Reddit, where users are sharing a range of reactions, from curiosity to criticism. One user, reflecting the sentiment of many early viewers, posted succinctly:

“The f*#k is this s*#t?” said the user.

That comment received notable attention online. The casting of Ice Cube as Will Radford, a Homeland Security threat analyst, has been one of several aspects highlighted in viewer conversations.

“With Ice Cube as a ‘top cyber-security analyst,’ it’s gotta be a comedy, right?” another user added.

Others responded with humor aimed at the character’s questionable tech habits and creative direction:

“A ‘top cyber-security analyst’ who clicks on a .zip file from an unknown source,” a Reddit user commented.

“Looks like someone played Watch Dogs 2, got high, read a book, and decided to say ‘what if the aliens were like our human billionaires,'' said one user.

Others compared it to earlier adaptations, particularly the 2005 version directed by Steven Spielberg.

“I actually liked the 2005 version because it was an actual horror movie with tripods. that's like the bare minimum for a good War of the Worlds movie,” said another user.

Some viewers pointed out that the film may appeal to audiences interested in science fiction focused on digital threats and surveillance. Since H.G. Wells' original novel is in the public domain, this version is one of many possible interpretations and was noted by some for taking a different approach.

About War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds is a 2025 American science fiction thriller released by Universal Pictures on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2025. War of the Worlds is directed by Rich Lee and produced using screenlife technology. The film is based on H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel of the same name.

The film is set in a present-day digital landscape. It follows Will Radford, a surveillance and threat assessment analyst at the Department of Homeland Security, who becomes involved in responding to a global alien invasion that unfolds through various digital platforms and surveillance systems.

The cast includes Ice Cube as Will Radford, Eva Longoria as NASA scientist Dr. Sandra Salas, Clark Gregg as Homeland Security Director Donald Briggs, and Andrea Savage as FBI Agent Sheila Jeffries. Additional cast members are Iman Benson as Will’s daughter Faith, Henry Hunter Hall as his son Dave, Devon Bostick as Faith’s boyfriend Mark, Michael O’Neill as the U.S. Secretary of Defense, and Jim Meskimen as the President.

The film is presented entirely through a screenlife format, using computer screens, video calls, and real-time digital interfaces to tell the story. This adaptation of War of the Worlds uses a contemporary setting and a technology-driven narrative to reinterpret H.G. Wells’ original novel.

First published in 1898, the novel has been adapted numerous times, including the 1938 radio broadcast by Orson Welles that portrayed the alien invasion as a live news event. The 2025 version continues this with a focus on cybersecurity, surveillance, and remote communication, reflecting current technological and societal themes within the framework of a science fiction storyline.

