7 Shows to Watch if You Enjoyed Watching Leanne on Netflix

Leanne has established its place among heartfelt comedies with Southern charm following its release on Netflix. The show premiered in July 2025 and quickly captivated the audience.

The premise of this American sitcom follows Leanne Morgan, a grandmother whose life is altered when her husband separates from her after 33 years of marriage. This compels her to start a new life. Leanne navigates this new chapter with the support of her family and keeps her grace and dignity while coping with it.

Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Leanne Morgan created this show, featuring renowned actors like Celia Weston, Kristen Johnston, Ryan Stiles, Blake Clark, and Hannah Pilkes.

The multi-camera sitcom mixes comedy elements and family drama. It explores themes of starting over in middle age, finding strength through family connection, and resilience. Fans who feel connected with Leanne's story of growth and family support will like the following shows with similar heartwarming moments.

The Ranch, Call Me Kat, The Middle , and four other shows to watch if you liked Leanne on Netflix

1) Mom

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show's premise highlights a mother-daughter bond as recovering addicts. Bonnie Plunkett and Christy navigate a sober life while dealing with family dysfunction.

The series tackles intense subjects like addiction recovery through humor. Allison Janney and Anna Faris lead the cast with their captivating chemistry.

Both women regularly join Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for healing, leading to some humorous moments. The series spans eight seasons of healing and growth. And much like Leanne, Mom throws light on women overcoming crucial life challenges.

The series balances genuine emotional moments and humor. The characters support each other in tough times. Additionally, Family relationships remain crucial in each storyline. The recovery becomes a journey shared with close ones. This show proves that second chances are possible at any age.

Mom is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

2) Grace and Frankie

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the show follows two women whose husbands suddenly leave them for each other. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda play unlikely rommates starting afresh in their seventies. This unique show explores unlikely friendship and late-in-life challenges. Both women must rebuild their identities after years of marriage. They discover unexpected independence like they never had.

The show runs for seven seasons. Additionally, like Leanne, these characters face unexpected life struggles with comedy. The family dynamics shift in this show as adult children adjust to their mother's new reality. The show celebrates resilience and female friendship.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) One Day at a Time

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show displays a Cuban-American family led by a single mom, Penelope (portrayed by Justina Machado). She raises two teenagers with the help of her mother, Lydia.

The series addresses urban family challenges with humor and warmth. Rita Moreno delivers a humorous performance as the grandmother through her antics.

Some serious themes like immigration, mental health and identity are also explored in this show. This proves that the show balances comedy with meaningful social commentary.

Much like Leanne, family support drives the main storyline in this show. Multiple generations work together to deal with obstacles. The series celebrates Hispanic traditions and culture.

One Day at a Time is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Middle

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show presents the Heck family dealing with everyday struggles in Indiana. Frankie (portrayed by Patricia Heaton), a working mom of three kids.

The family faces financial pressures and typical middle-class challenges. Every family member has distant dreams and personality quirks. The series ran for nine seasons with consistent, engaging storytelling. And like Leanne, The Middle discovers humor in ordinary family circumstances. Parents work hard to provide for their kids.

Additionally, teenagers create trouble while learning essential life lessons. The show celebrates dysfunctional families and genuine love. And Small victories matter more than significant achievements.

The Middle is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) Young Sheldon

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Young Sheldon tells the story of the childhood of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper. The show takes place in East Texas during the late 1980s. Moreover, Sheldon's family includes his mother, Mary, father, George, and siblings.

Jim Parsons narrates the narrative from adult Sheldon's perspective throughout. And the family navigates raising a child prodigy in a small town. Mary Cooper, the matriarch, balances faith and her son's logical theories. The Southern family values and traditions in this show mirror Leanne's.

The show explores how families adapt to different circumstances. And small-town life provides both limitations and comfort.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Call Me Kat

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Call Me Kat stars Kat (portrayed by Mayim Bialik) as a woman starting over at 39. She opens a cat cafe after breaking up with her fiancé. She moves back to Louisville to be near her overbearing mother. The series explores themes of self-discovery and independence. And like Leanne, Kat learns to rebuild her life after major heartbreak.

She also receives support from family and friends during this difficult time period. The show celebrates female empowerment and following dreams. Kat's relationship with her mother mirrors a lot of family dynamics. The storyline finds comedy in everyday victories and struggles.

Call Me Kat is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

7)The Ranch

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Ranch follows the life of the Bennett family on their Colorado cattle ranch. Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher play brothers who return home. The father, Beau, struggles with typical ranch life versus the urban shift.

The series explores generational conflicts and family loyalty. And much like Leanne, the family relationships drive every narrative. Rural life presents both struggles and deep-rooted values. The show balances comedy with serious family drama, just like Leanne.

The economic pressure threatens the family legacy and business. The brothers must overcome past differences to save their heritage. The Ranch displays that family bonds flourish despite disagreements.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These seven shows share Leanne's focus on new beginnings and family resilience. Each show celebrates the power found in family bonds during life struggles and changes. Leanne viewers will find familiar heart, hope, and humor themes in these recommendations.

