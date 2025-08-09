There is no dearth of shocking moments in The Boys, a show that follows influential superheroes going rogue and using their power and status to commit and cover up any extent of crime. From the moment fans hit play, they are privy to some of the darkest, most s*xually deviant, and deeply violent moments in the characters' lives.

Ad

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and created by Eric Kripke, The Boys weaves jump scares and lingering discomfort to give fans several shocking moments. From the Homelander's public display of violence to a detailed lobotomy procedure that is hard to stomach, the show's four-season run makes it hard to choose the seven most shocking moments.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The list is in no particular order. Spoilers ahead.

Ad

Trending

From jump scares to jaw-dropping scenes: 7 most shocking moments in The Boys ranked

1) The Deep performs a lobotomy on Sister Sage (season 4, episode 4)

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage (Right) (Image via Prime Video)

While the superhero drama is known for moments of indescribable gore and vulgarity, some of the more absurd moments take the cake for being uncomfortably shocking. Case in point: the moment Sister Sage asks for a lobotomy. In her defence, her brain cells regenerate at such a rapid pace that a lobotomy does nothing but tickle her need for a moment's relaxation.

Ad

However, the scene lingers way too long on the act, with zoomed-in camera angles. The juxtaposition of Sister Sage calmly instructing The Deep with the brutal process unfolding before everyone's eyes makes it one of the most shocking moments in The Boys.

2) The public celebration of Homelander's violence (season 3, episode 8)

Antony Starr as Homelander (Image via Prime Video)

While Homelander introduces Ryan as his son in a celebratory rally, a Starlight supporter throws something at Ryan. This small act sets Homelander off into his usual rage mode, and in an extreme act, he lasers the man's head off in front of everyone. Fans expect fearful mayhem, but the result is worse. The crowd begins a feverish cheer, celebrating Homelander for his actions.

Ad

While this is not high on the list of shocking moments in The Boys in the traditional sense, the implications lead to a shocking revelation: any amount of violence can be palatable if the character is celebrated. With no one to hold Homelander back and the lack of consequences being gift-wrapped and handed to him, there is no telling what he is capable of. His gleeful expression in the scene says it all.

Ad

3) The Deep eats Timothy (season 3, episode 3)

The Deep is served his friend on a plate (Image via Prime Video)

This is one of those shocking moments in The Boys that makes every fan scream "NO!" at the screen. Homelander forces The Deep, who possesses aquatic telepathy and other marine-powered skills, to eat his friend Timothy, the octopus. While the scene starts comically, it soon turns horrific.

Ad

Fans can hear the octopus screaming and pleading for help as he is eaten alive by his own friend. While it seems like a fitting punishment for a wildly unlikeable character like The Deep, the innocence of the octopus makes it unbearable to watch. Further, he narrates what the octopus feels, creating a level of shock and discomfort never seen before.

4) Heads popping in the courtroom (season 2, episode 7)

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman (Image via Prime Video)

Throughout season 2, people's heads exploding randomly was shocking enough, but jaws dropped when fans learned who was behind it and why. There are several hints in the season that it might be an anti-Supe activist and Congresswoman Victoria Neuman. For example, in season 2, episode 1, the scene cuts to her on TV right after the first head explodes.

Ad

What makes this one of the most shocking moments in The Boys is the gradual buildup and the sudden outburst in the courtroom. In the vital congressional hearing against Vought, everyone with evidence against them suddenly had no heads. The mystery comes full circle when people realize that it's Victoria with the powers all along, making her a successful mole.

5) Butcher embraces his power (season 3, episode 8)

Karl Urban plays Butcher (Image via Prime Video)

Butcher's storyline on The Boys is an example of substance abuse to gain a semblance of control in one's life. While something was expected to happen after his Temp V usage, nobody expected him to gain superpowers enough to go after someone as powerful as Homelander.

Ad

So the moment he lets the powers run through his veins in a satirical hat-tip to Venom is powerful and unexpected, opening so many doors for the character's future. While the drug sent him into a physical and mental decline, it made him feel in control of his complexities and trauma for a bit.

6) Translucent exploding (season 1, episode 2)

Hughie threatens Translucent (Image via Prime Video)

Season 1 had some of the most shocking moments in The Boys because nobody knew what to expect. One such moment came in episode 2, when Hughie and Butcher kidnap Translucent, one of the Seven. While he was known for his Supe abilities, his wildly inappropriate power abuse, including assaulting Hughie while invisible, riled up the gang.

Ad

They first find him difficult to torture as he was a mass of nothing, but Frenchie is inspired by a documentary about turtles, and inserts a bomb in his anus. If torturing Translucent wasn't shocking enough, what comes after is worse; they let the Supe go, but in a last-minute fit of rage, Hughie detonates the bomb inside, making him explode into smithereens.

7) Every bit of the episode Herogasm (season 3, episode 6)

Ad

Homelander and Soldier Boy have an epic showdown (Image via Prime Video)

The Boys deals with extreme gore, s*xual explicitness, and horrifying storylines. So to see content warnings for an episode meant fans had to be prepared for anything, and the episode did not disappoint. From excessive phalluses and bestiality to the epic showdown between Soldier Boy and Homelander, the episode delivered on its action-packed premise.

Ad

By season 3, fans are desensitized to the show, but the episode gave knee-jerk reactions to even the most seasoned ones. Nobody knew what to expect next. Would it be an out-and-out s*xual moment or an emotional scene? There were shocking moments for every type of fan.

Watch The Boys on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More