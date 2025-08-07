Which of The Boys cast members is joining Jensen Ackles' Vought Rising? Details explored

The upcoming Prime Video series Vought Rising, a prequel series to The Boys, has added Mason Dye to its growing list of cast members, Deadline announced on August 7, 2025. Dye is also set to play Bombsight in The Boys season 5, as per Variety's report from October 16, 2024. The fifth and final season of the hit superhero series is set to air in 2026. The 31-year-old actor is known for playing basketball player Jason Carver in season 4 of Stranger Things, Tom in season 5 of Bosch, Damon in Finding Carter, and Garrett in Teen Wolf. The same article also stated that Dye will likely play a junkie who formerly worked as a combat pilot in Vought Rising.Furthermore, Dye's casting was announced alongside actress KiKi Layne, who will likely play an ambitious Harlem housewife. Layne has starred in the films The Old Guard, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Don't Worry Darling.Everything to know about Vought Rising so far View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA day before, on August 6, 2025, Deadline had reported that four new cast members had officially signed on as series regulars for the upcoming show. Ricky Staffieri, Jorden Myrie, Brian J. Smith, and Nicolò Pasetti will be seen alongside the previously announced series regulars, Will Hochman and Elizabeth Posey. However, the specific roles these actors will play have not been announced as of this writing. Staffieri has previously starred in The Bear, This Is Us, and Better Call Saul. Jorden was seen in Bridgerton, Sherwood, and Shepherd's Delight. Brian has worked in Sense8, Stargate Universe, and Gossip Girl. Nicolò's acting credits include the shows The German, All Heart, and the film Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate.Moreover, Hochman is known for his roles in Blue Bloods, Before, and Feud, while Posey has appeared in Euphoria, Trevor and the Virgin, and Heels.Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will headline the series and reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively, from The Boys. Soldier Boy is America's first non-aging Supe, and was created by Frederick Vought during the Second World War. The supervillain Stormfront was Frederick Vought’s wife and his first successful test subject for Compound V.Also, Vought Rising was greenlit by Amazon Prime Video in July 2024, at the San Diego Comic-Con, and will go into production by the end of August 2025. It is the third spinoff series of The Boys, after The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V.Who are the creators of Vought Rising?Eric Kripke is co-creator of The Boys. (Image via Getty)Paul Grellong, executive producer of The Boys, is the showrunner and executive producer of Vought Rising. In July 2024, he and Eric Kripke, The Boys' showrunner, described the series as a &quot;grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.&quot; They teased the show's premise by saying, &quot;It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.&quot;In addition to starring, Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will also serve as producers of Vought Rising. Among the executive producers are Kripke, Seth Rogen, Neal H. Moritz, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Garth Ennis, Jim Barnes, and Michaela Starr.The drama series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.Stay tuned for more updates about Vought Rising and The Boys season 5.