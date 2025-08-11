Nick Bakay reveals who the villain of Netflix's Leanne is (Exclusive)

Netflix's Leanne is a throwback to the classic, 30-minute laugh riot with feel-good moments that we are all familiar with. But even the warmest, most lighthearted story needs an antagonist.Sportskeeda chatted with Executive Producer Nick Bakay, who spoke about veteran actor Ryan Stiles of Whose Line is it Anyway? fame, serving as the 'villain' of Leanne. He mentioned how Stiles, who leaves Leanne Morgan's character for another woman, still has an endearing quality.Bakay went on to speak about how, despite the nature of his role, Ryan Stiles breathes life into the show.&quot;If you have the skill set to do the kind of precision comedy work that Ryan does…you cannot do that without being an incredibly dimensional performer. There’s something about Ryan. Essentially, he is the villain of our show. And yet he’s brought this incredible vulnerability and likability to the character that really added wings onto the building for the writers. And certainly me just watching it.&quot;From Seinfeld to Leanne - The Nick Bakay storyNick Bakay is a veteran actor who has been associated with comedy for decades. But it all began on the set of Seinfeld, where he had an intimate moment with Julia Louis Dreyfus to kickstart his legendary career.&quot;I also remember when my wife and I met and started to connect, she said you know, I’ve never really been in a relationship with an actor before. What’s it gonna be like when you have to kiss somebody?&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBakay assured his wife that his brand of comedy wouldn't require him to kiss. Little did he know:&quot;That week, when I got that job I remember saying there’s good news and bad news. I’m working. But I’m going to be kissing Elaine on Seinfeld. But it was a great week.&quot;Being on the set of Seinfeld at the height of the show's popularity is something that Bakay cherishes to this day. He remembers the electricity of just being on set.&quot;It was a really fun, interesting week. It was a brilliant show and it was really hitting its stride at that point. It was the first time I was ever around a sitcom that was so in the zeitgeist moment. I remember that tape night was electric. In a way that people were so thrilled to be there. So, the energy is something I’ll never forget. And it was unprecedented for me at that time,&quot; he added.Bakay is still going strong in the realm of comedy with Leanne. At the same time, he doesn't think the two shows can be compared, as he said:&quot;In terms of how things have changed, it’s an interesting thing. I’m not going to hold what I’ve done to the Seinfeld thing. But, good shows they are built with the same materials. And I think in the half hour comedy, the traditional role of that, I think the good ones have very common elements.&quot;Bakay believes that good shows are not 'carbon dated' by their era. Do you think Netflix's Leanne hits the spot? Let us know in the comments.