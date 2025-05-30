Netflix's Dept. Q is Scott Frank's tribute to British procedurals (Exclusive)

Dept. Q is a dark, harrowing mystery featuring troubled and misanthropic detective DCI Carl Morck, set in Edinburgh, Scotland. If this trope sounds familiar, it is by design.

Ad

It is Scott Frank's (of The Queen's Gambit and Godless fame) tribute to the world of British procedural dramas, now streaming on Netflix. In an exclusive interview, writer and director Scott Frank told Sportskeeda this was the reason why the location was moved from Scandinavia, where the books are set, to Scotland:

"I really wanted to do my version of a British procedural which are the shows I just love. So I was going to try my hand at one of them and see what happens. And that was really my only thinking," he said.

Ad

Trending

Sportskeeda asked Frank what British procedurals inspired the dark and gritty Dept. Q. In response, he named some usual suspects.

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

"The ones everyone is a fan of. I talk a lot about 'Broadchurch.' I talk about 'Line of Duty' or 'Happy Valley' or 'Blue Lights.' I love that. 'The Responder.' I love that," Frank remarked.

That said, when Sportskeeda quizzed him about the similarity between DCI Carl Morck and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy in Broadchurch, Frank joked there was nothing to it beyond physical similarities.

Ad

"No because, the book laid him out— Carl I think. They do look alike though, don’t they? I see pictures of Matthew and David Tennant. Matthew’s beard isn’t quite the neckbeard that David Tennant’s rocking in that show. But I definitely go, 'Wow, he kind of looks like David Tennant' (laughs)," said Frank.

Ad

Scott Frank praised Chloe Pirrie's performance in Dept. Q

Netflix has mentioned a list of spoilers that must be avoided for viewers to immerse themselves in the story. That said, Frank was complimentary of actress Chloe Pirrie, who plays Meritt Lingard in Dept. Q.

"Gratitude. She gave me everything, and I know it was really hard for her. And I was really grateful that she did that. And bless her for doing that," he said.

Ad

Ad

Frank joked that had he been in the same position as Pirrie, having to go to certain dark places for her scenes, he would have been complaining all the time.

"And in terms of how I would feel, I expected her to be great but I really was so surprised by the degree to which she threw herself into this. And never ever once complained about any of it. I would have been complaining every ****ing day for sure," he stated.

Ad

Dept Q. does a wonderful job in highlighting just how much mental toil a case of said nature could take on a detective such as DCI Morck. Dealing with issues of his own, he is overwhelmed in the series.

"Yeah I think he’s overwhelmed for sure. Between these two cases and what’s going on at home, he’s definitely under a lot of pressure and behaving like he’s under a lot of pressure," Frank said.

Ad

Ad

Dept. Q on Netflix also stars Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald, and Leah Byrne. Can an oddball team solve the case of a lifetime? Tune in to find out!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More