What is Leanne season 1 all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Aug 03, 2025 11:07 GMT
A still from Leanne season 1
A still from Leanne season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Leanne season 1 premiered on July 31, 2025, and is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The 16-episode sitcom stars Leanne Morgan, a renowned comedian whose stand-up special I'm Every Woman engaged audiences. Morgan not only stars in the show but also serves as co-creator and executive producer.

The series follows Leanne’s life as she faces the challenges of starting over after her 33-year marriage crumbles when her husband leaves her for another woman. The plot delves into her experiences with menopause, navigating relationships, and even the possibility of finding new love.

Leanne's ability to deal with these challenges using humor and the support of her family forms the heart of the series. With a relatable and at times hilarious portrayal of a woman rediscovering herself at a later stage in life, Leanne season 1 offers comfort and laughs for the viewers.

Things to know about Leanne season 1 before you stream

In Leanne season 1, the series opens with the titular character's husband, Bill, unexpectedly leaving her after 33 years of marriage. This shocking twist sends Leanne into a tailspin, but she soon finds strength with help of her tight-knit family and church community. The show is a heartfelt comedy that showcases the protagonist's resilience as she learns to embrace a new life.

During an interview with Tudum by Netflix, published on July 21, 2025, actress Leanne Morgan described her role as a fictionalized version of herself. She emphasized the importance of using humor to cope with difficult situations, stating:

"Leanne uses humor to cope. Sometimes you just have to laugh to keep from crying."

Meanwhile, Kristen Johnston portrays Carol, Leanne's sister, in the series. She highlighted the dynamic between the two characters, noting that while Carol is more city-savvy and edgy, she is fiercely loyal to Leanne. Johnston added that their relationship is central to the show as its plot explores sisterhood and personal growth.

Susan McMartin, co-creator and executive producer, expressed her admiration for Morgan, emphasizing her authenticity and intelligence. McMartin also noted that the show's themes of family love and self-growth were inspired by her own life experiences. McMartin told Decider on August 2, 2025:

“The way I’ve described Leanne is, she’s like a warm fireplace that you want to sit by all day and just be next to. She’s so the real deal.”
(L-R) Kristen Johnston, Leanne Morgan, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes at the premiere of Leanne in Los Angeles on July 14, 2025. (Image via Getty)
In a conversation with Tudum by Netflix, Chuck Lorre, co-creator and executive producer, praised Morgan's unique comedic voice and the universal theme of starting over. He expressed excitement about bringing Morgan's story to Netflix, stating:

"If you’ve seen even 10 seconds of Leanne Morgan’s stand-up, then you know what a unique comedic force she is. The theme of starting over is universal, and I cannot think of anyone better to combine heart and comedy than Leanne. I knew I had to work with her, and I’m so excited to bring this story to Netflix."
Cast of the show

Leanne season 1 features an ensemble cast led by Leanne Morgan, who brings her own life experience to the screen. The show also stars Kristen Johnston as Carol, Leanne’s sister, who is her opposite in many ways but remains a constant source of support.

Meanwhile, Graham Rogers plays Tyler, Leanne's son, who is adjusting to life changes of his own. Hannah Pilkes portrays Josie, Leanne’s daughter, whose free-spirited nature provides a contrast to Tyler’s more reserved character. Ryan Stiles appears as Bill, Leanne’s ex-husband, whose unexpected departure shakes their family’s world.

Supporting roles include Celia Weston as Mama Margaret, Leanne and Carol’s mother, and Blake Clark as Daddy John, the protagonist's father.

Production and direction

Leanne season 1 is co-created by Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin. The duo is known for working on hit projects like Mom, and Two and a Half Men. Chuck Lorre Productions produces the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Leanne Morgan also serves as an executive producer, bringing her personal touch to the story and character development.

Leanne season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

