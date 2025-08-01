Leanne season 1 ending explained: What happens between Leanne and Bill?

Created by Chuck Lorre, Susan McMartin, and Leanne Morgan, Leanne season 1 is a Netflix comedy series that premiered on July 31, 2025. The series revolves around Leanne (Leanne Morgan) who discovers that her husband Bill is leaving her after 33 years of marriage.The show sees Leanne essentially redefine her sense of self-worth and settle any past grudges along the way. Throughout the 16-episode series, she navigates her new reality as a single woman approaching 60 with the help of her sister Carol, and it leads to more than a few comedic moments.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Leanne season 1. Reader discretion is advised.Leanne finally confronts Bill, as she makes the powerful decision to stop seeing him as a villain and instead just as an ex-husband. At one point, Bill even threatens Leanne’s new boyfriend, Andrew, that if he hurts her, he’s going to come after him. The finale ends with Leanne surrounded by her family, including her son Tyler and his wife, as she imparts a few words of wisdom to her newborn grandchild.From disastrous first dates to a confrontation with former spouse, Leanne season 1 has it all, thus keeping viewers hooked until the end.Leanne season 1 is all about Leanne's journey of self-discoveryA still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)Throughout Leanne season 1, the titular character finds herself increasingly unmoored and disoriented after the sudden end of her 33-year marriage. Now nearing 60 and dealing with menopause, Leanne finds herself in unexpected territory, especially after the end of what she believed was a happy marriage.But with her former husband Bill cheating on her with Faye and then getting her pregnant, Leanne has no choice but to slowly rebuild herself from the ground up. And that’s exactly what season 1 focuses on with her twice-divorced sister Carol serving as both emotional support and reluctant guide to single life.Carol pushes Leanne outside her comfort zone, forces her to get back on the proverbial dating horse. That eventually leads to a journey of self-discovery that comes to its climax in the Leanne season 1 finale. The last episode shows just how far Leanne has come after she decides to go on a vacation with her new boyfriend, Andrew. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, their vacation is cut short after they get to know that Leanne's son Tyler and his wife Nora are having their baby. As they plan to return, Carol calls and tells Leanne that Bill (Ryan Stiles) had some chest pain and is also in the same hospital. It leads to an unexpected scene where the protagonist goes to see Bill and discuss things that happened between them as well as his affair.Leanne tells him that she would have fought to the “bitter end” to save their marriage if she knew how unhappy he was, but she believes that they both stopped trying to make it work. The two then admit that they had “a long run” before Leanne leaves his room.Does Bill have a heart attack in the Leanne season 1 finale?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)Halfway through Leanne season 1’s finale, Bill visits Carol in Leanne’s house to speak to his former wife about potentially taking an old crib to use for his future child with Faye. While Carol chides him about wanting to use the crib for his mistress, she also tells him that Leanne is not at home and has gone on vacation.Bill appears shocked at the fact that she went to the beach with Andrew. He is further stunned when Carol reveals that the couple swapped ‘I love you’ as well. He sits down, looking emotionally distraught at the news, as Carol attempts to confront him, leading him to the sofa to lie down.However, as he tries to sit up, Bill holds his chest and believes that he is having a heart attack, asking Carol to dial emergency services. They eventually go to the hospital, where Tyler and Nora are also having their baby. Leanne and Andrew are already on their way after Tyler called them, when Carol asked to inform her sister about Bill’s chest pains and check-up.A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)After they arrive at the hospital, Leanne goes to see Bill, who tells her that while he believed he was having a heart attack, the doctors told him that he had a panic attack. He believes it was a reaction to his mid-life crisis, which was triggered by hearing Leanne was moving on with Andrew.The two have a meaningful conversation and end things on a happy note, with Bill even threatening to fight Andrew if he does anything to hurt Leanne a few scenes later.Interested viewers can watch Leanne season 1 on Netflix.