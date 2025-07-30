Nick Bakay on Netflix's Leanne, the genius of Norm Macdonald & more (Exclusive)

Comedian Nick Bakay serves as the Executive Producer of Netflix's Leanne, streaming on Netflix from July 31, 2025. This new show, starring comedy sensation Leanne Morgan, is a throwback to the classic 30-minute feel-good sitcom.Bakay spoke to Sportskeeda about why it was the right time for the actress to star in her own show, following the success of her comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman. Bakay explained why the spotlight was now shining on Morgan:&quot;Maybe it was time because it feels like it was Leanne Morgan’s time in general. All of a sudden her ubiquity is kinda explosive. I feel like she’s been perfecting what she does for a long time. So, she’s extremely good at it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer popularity resulted in her landing a part in the movie, You're Cordially Invited. All of it, in Bakay's opinion, led to her starring in the Netflix series.&quot;But, the message, the essence of what Leanne does in comedy, it’s connecting with an audience that they probably felt underserved. It’s Leanne’s perfect moment. So, it doesn’t matter whether you watch her standup or you hopefully watch her, on our show,&quot; Bakay added.Bakay had the perfect metaphor for the meteoric rise in popularity of the comedienne:&quot;Oprah is in love with this woman now. It’s kinda like when you pump that well handle and all of a sudden when that water starts flowing, it’s a geyser. That’s kinda what seems to be happening with the Leanne Morgan experience.&quot;Long before Leanne, Nick Bakay crossed paths with another comedy legendNick Bakay and Norm Macdonald worked together on a late-night syndicated show featuring Dennis Miller, shortly after the comedy legend's departure from Saturday Night Live. At that time, Norm Macdonald was a writer, and the show wrapped up after just one year.Macdonald went on to become a comedy legend on Saturday Night Live, and even more so through his late-night appearances on David Letterman and Conan O'Brien. The world mourned his passing in September 2021, after a &quot;draw&quot; with cancer (Macdonald refused to characterize it as losing a battle, since the cancer dies with the individual). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBakay remembered working with the genius that is Norm Macdonald fondly, and said:&quot;There were two guys on the staff and unfortunately, they have both passed away. But it was Norm Macdonald and the late great Drake Sather. And we all had to submit our jokes and he had to write twenty topical jokes every morning. That’s how we would start our day.&quot;Bakay added that while everyone on the staff was a great joke writer, Sather and Macdonald were working at a totally different level.&quot;We would all read Norm and Drake’s because these were just two brilliant minds…they were operating at another tier. We were all good joke writers. We were all blah blah blah. But there are certain people that are operating on an ethereal level. You have to stop what you’re doing, get out of your ego, and just be humbled,&quot; Bakay said.The Netflix series also stars Kristen Johnson and Ryan Stiles of Whose Line is it Anyway? fame. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further coverage.