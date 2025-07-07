Jessica Green is nothing like her character in The Librarians: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)

While three of the central cast members in The Librarians: The Next Chapter are goofy and eccentric, Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall holds it all together, as the serious, no-nonsense, behind-kicking guardian.

In real life, however, Green, by every account, is the exact opposite. She is the class clown on The Librarians: The Next Chapter set— even in this cast of comedians.

Jessica Green explained this duality in a candid interview with Sportskeeda, where she spoke at length about her character and how different Cornwall is to The Librarians: The Next Chapter actress. As tough and rugged as the character is, she has a vulnerable side.

"Charlie really is the polar opposite to me. I love to have a laugh. I love to goof around. And you know, I’m very much like a cup half full person. She’s like a bit of little bit doom and gloom. Everything is end of the world for her," Green said.

Even though Charlie Cornwall may be the voice of reason in The Librarians: The Next Chapter, her self-assured nature comes from a place of insecurity.

"Obviously through Season 1, this has been her dream. All she’s wanted is to become a guardian. And she tried, and she thought she failed. She finally has one more chance to prove herself— prove that she’s good enough," Green elaborated.

Of all the characters on the show, Charlie has to clean up after The Librarian, Vikram Chamberlain, who lands himself in one pickle after another. Green admitted as much during the interview.

"She really has to have them under her thumb. Especially Vikram. Because he’s just mischief. He creates a lot of problems for Charlie trying to control him and keep him on the straight and narrow. And obviously, clean up his mess," she noted.

A deep dive into the vulnerability of Charlie Cornwall in The Librarians: The Next Chapter season 1

Green was introspective when discussing the nature of her character, explaining where the standoffishness of Charlie Cornwall comes from in The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

"She is tough as nails but she has this really soft, vulnerable, soft side. And she puts up this big wall to everyone. So everyone kinda only gets this. And it’s not until later on in this season and the next that you kinda break down that wall. And see that… she’s just insecure pretty much," she stated.

Even though Callum McGowan as The Librarian, Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green love to joke around, Charlie cannot let her hair down.

"And now she has that deep insecurity. So, that’s why she is very conflicted. You can see that sometimes she wants to have a good time with the others. She is like, 'This is my life. I can’t joke around'," Green said.

The duality of her character in The Librarians: The Next Chapter what appealed to Green, while getting this role.

"I guess it is really fun getting to play both sides of that, and I guess that is where her tough exterior comes from. She is this tough guardian who kicks ar*e, but she is also this little, vulnerable, insecure woman who just wants to be good enough. Even though everyone around her can see that she is. She needs to believe in herself enough," she said.

Season 1 of The Librarians: The Last Chapter is well underway. How will the exciting story conclude? Stay tuned to find out!

