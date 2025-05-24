Meet Olivia Morris, star of The Librarians: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is all set to premiere on TNT on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Olivia Morris, who plays Lysa Pascal, is certainly a big part of the magic, no pun intended.

Ad

The series is based on the film franchise that enchanted many over the years. Morris, as Pascal, is a skeptic who does not believe in magic. She spoke to Sportskeeda at length about the bond between the characters on set, which she felt was immediate.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter star was quick to point out that every moment on set was a joy to film, and that stemmed from how silly everyone was.

Ad

Trending

"We are all stupid. We are all kids. We play silly games in our breaks. I wonder if the crew really get annoyed with us," Morris said.

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Season 2 of The Librarians: The Next Chapter is already being filmed

Even before Season 1 has been telecast to the world, the cast is in the middle of filming Season 2 of The Librarians: The Next Chapter. To Morris, this was a surreal experience.

Ad

"We’re filming Season 2 right now. It’s so rare that you get to be filming Season 1 and then do a Season 2 and no one’s seen it. So right now, it feels like we’ve filmed for each other and for our crew and suddenly we’ve gone – now people are gonna watch it. That’s exciting," she said.

Ad

Ad

The core group of four consists of Morris as Pascal, Callum McGowan as The Librarian, Vikram Chamberlain, Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green. Even though the characters took time to warm up to one another in The Librarians: The Next Chapter, the chemistry between the actors was immediate.

"When we all first met, we were all obviously aware we had some big shoes to fill. Remarkably, and it does not always happen, we got on like crazy. The four of us realized what this project meant to people. We wanted to make everybody proud and we wanted everyone to enjoy it," she said.

Ad

Morris, who starred in the Indian blockbuster movie RRR, is excited that the world will soon get to see the cast and crew's product of love, something she filmed almost a year ago.

"We had such a great team around us. I mean TNT have been phenomenal. Getting to see all the content that they make with the posters, and the artwork and all the key art and all of the trailers. And we are just excited for the audience to see it. It’s been ours for nearly a year now. Ready for it to be everyone else’s," she added.

Ad

Ad

When asked who in this wholesome cast was the class clown on set, Morris picked two names. She said:

"I think it’s definitely a tie up between Cal and Jess. The two of them together, they are a menace. But in the most delightful way. Maybe Jess wins. You’d never guess that but she’s an absolute menace."

Ad

The second episode of The Librarians: The Next Chapter airs on Monday, May 26, with a new episode every following Monday. Fasten your seatbelts for the adventure of a lifetime on TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More