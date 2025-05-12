Meet Jana McKinnon, star of Black Snow season 2 (Exclusive)

Black Snow season 2 tells the story of Zoe Jacobs. She disappeared from her 21st birthday party in 2003, with no trace of her since, except for mysterious calls to her friends and loved ones. In the present day, Detective Cormack investigates her disappearance.

We spoke to the star of Black Snow season 2, Jana McKinnon, in an exclusive interview. The Austrian-Australian star plays Zoe, a tragic character molded by her own life's setbacks and heartbreaks, hoping to do what's best for all. The season is heavy, but McKinnon navigates the tragedy masterfully.

Black Snow season 2 happens across two timelines— the present day and the time of Jacobs' disappearance. Jana McKinnon spoke about how the events of 2003 were treated as a '"period" piece.

Going back to 2003 with Black Snow season 2 star Jana McKinnon

One might think that 2003 wasn't all that long ago, but the creators of Black Snow Season 2 had to treat the show like a period drama.

"Well, it is actually considered period, because it’s more than 20 years ago... which, to all of us on set was crazy to us. Like what? How can this be a period piece? But it actually was. And it requires very specific research. And it’s those things like who would have had a phone back then. And who would not have had a phone," McKinnon stated.

This did not just result in the look of the show, but also the difficult conversations that happen in Black Snow season 2. McKinnon spoke about how privilege wasn't discussed as much then as it is now.

"Back in the 2000s, there wasn’t so much conversation about privilege like there is today. So, she was obviously aware of it in some ways but also, blind to it in other ways," McKinnon stated.

22 years ago, the world was not so different, and yet it was. The Black Snow season 2 actress mentioned how one sequence made the cast and crew wonder about the nature of things in 2003.

"We were standing in the little supermarket in one of the scenes towards the end and we were like – would they have a computer at the register or not? Like how was it? It was not that long ago. But I think it’s really uncanny to have these subtle differences… it’s so close still to where we are not but yet it’s so different," McKinnon recalled.

Zoe Jacobs and her best friend Cody were radio jockeys back in 2003, playing the hits of the time on their show. Even Jacobs' wardrobe had to be tailor-made for the times.

"And you know, the set designers did an amazing job on researching every single piece that was on the show and my older band t-shirts that I could wear. They are so of the time. So, the costume department also did such an amazing job. So it was very fun to dive into that world that they’ve created," she added.

Catch a new episode of Black Snow season 2 every Thursday only on AMC+. Find out Zoe Jacobs' fate as Detective Cormack reopens his cold case and goes back in time.

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More