Black Snow season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Black Snow season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 15, 2025, on AMC+ in the United States. Titled Money, the episode is written by the show's creator and executive producer, Lucas Taylor. James and Samara reach a turning point in their investigation when they recover Zoe's remains from Xanadu.

The mystery surrounding Zoe's death deepens with revelations about Zoe's final days in 2003. The penultimate episode of Black Snow is set to reveal hidden secrets that will ultimately lead to Zoe's killer.

The official synopsis of Black Snow season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Black Snow season 2 episode 5 - Release timings for all regions

Black Snow season 2 episode 5 will arrive in the United States at 3 am ET on May 15, 2025. The fifth episode in the murder mystery series is titled Money and will air exclusively on AMC+.

Below is the region-wise schedule for the release timings of episode 5:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 12:30 pm

Where to watch Black Snow season 2 episode 5

American audiences can watch Black Snow season 2 episode 5 exclusively on AMC+. First-time users can enjoy a seven-day free trial upon signing up for one of its subscription plans. The ad-supported monthly plan costs $6.99, and the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. The streaming platform also offers an annual subscription plan for $95.88 (without ads).

Furthermore, viewers can also access AMC+ through the Apple TV Channel and Prime Video Channel.

What happened in Black Snow season 2 episode 4?

In Black Snow season 2 episode 4, James and Samara find Zoe's car and her remains at Xanadu. This turns the search for Zoe into a search for her killer. Also found in the car is $15000 in cash and a digital camera that belonged to her ex-boyfriend, Sean.

Sean comes under the scanner after the detective duo discovers that he was blackmailing Zoe with naked pictures he secretly took of her at Xanadu. They confiscate his laptop while searching his home, forcing Sean to escape temporarily.

Samara learns that Sapphire refers to the investment firm Sapphire Futures, which purchased Xanadu four months after Zoe was killed and buried at the private property.

In the flashback scenes from 2003, Zoe learns that Sapphire Futures seized Cody's land and left him homeless, which contributed to his decision to kill himself. After realizing that Sean has compromising pictures of her, Zoe breaks into his home and steals the camera containing her pictures.

James goes through his brother's file and is shocked to learn that Richie was suffering from several trauma-related issues like depression, suicidal ideation, etc. He finds the license plate number of the car Richie stole recently and sets off to track him down.

What to expect from Black Snow season 2 episode 5

Black Snow season 2 episode 5 will likely showcase Sean Cosgrove as the main suspect in Zoe's murder. James and Samara will look to confirm their suspicion that Sean bought Xanadu through the investment firm Sapphire Futures to cover up Zoe's murder.

The upcoming episode may also shed light on the shady dealings between Sapphire Futures, Julie Cosgrove, and Mont Vista. Samara will inch closer to uncovering the identity of the mysterious caller, who, as James points out, is Zoe's killer. After tracking Richie's license plate number, James may finally reunite with his long-lost brother.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Black Snow season 2 exclusively on AMC+.

