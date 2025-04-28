Black Snow season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Black Snow season 2 is an Australian crime thriller series that premiered on April 24, 2025, on AMC+ in the United States. Created by Lucas Taylor, the six-part series released its first two episodes together and will drop the remaining episodes over the next four weeks on Thursdays. The show's producers include Lois Randall, Kaylene Butler, and Milly Olrog.

The plot of Black Snow season 2, subtitled Jack of Clubs, unfolds in Moorevale, Queensland, in 2024. Detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel) is tasked with solving the missing person's case of Zoe Jacobs, who disappeared on her 21st birthday in 2003. Additionally, James also goes on a personal quest to find his younger brother Richie, who is presumed dead after disappearing in 1994.

The official synopsis of Black Snow season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Black Snow season 2: A look at its release schedule

Black Snow season 2 features six episodes, directed by Sian Davies, Helena Brooks, and the lead star, Travis Fimmel. The episodes, featuring a runtime of around 52 minutes each, are written by Lucas Taylor.

Furthermore, the series will air exclusively on AMC+ in the United States. The subscription plan costs $6.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for the ad-free plan. The annual subscription plan is priced at $95.88.

Below is a list of episodes from the acclaimed show's second season:

Episode 1, titled Running, aired on April 24, 2025

Episode 2 ,titled Hope, aired on April 24, 2025

Episode 3, titled Ghost, will air on May 1, 2025

Episode 4, titled Control, will air on May 8, 2025

Episode 5, titled Money, will air on May 15, 2025

Episode 6, titled Sapphire, will air on May 22, 2025

What is Black Snow season 2 all about?

Black Snow season 2 centers on Detective James Cormack's investigation into the sudden disappearance of Zoe Jacobs in 2003. Her case is reopened after the police uncover her backpack with clues to the events of the night she went missing. Samara Kahlil, her best friend and senior constable at the Moorevale Police Force, joins the investigation.

For more than two decades, Zoe was believed to have willingly left town with the $25,000 she inherited from her grandfather on the day she turned 21. However, Cormack's findings take him in a different direction, and he begins searching for her killer instead. All the while, James is also looking for his younger brother, Richie, who is considered to be dead since 1994. But his father tips him off that he is alive and in danger.

Cast and characters

The full cast list of Black Snow season 2 is given below:

Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack

Flynn Green as the younger James Cormack

Renee Lim as Angie Zhang/Senior Sergeant Angie Zhang

Jemmason Power as Hazel Baker

Megan Smart as Samara Kahlil

Alana Mansour as the younger Samara Kahlil

Victoria Haralabidou as Nadja Jacobs

Dan Spielman as Leo Jacobs

Josh McConville as Will Jacobs

Jana McKinnon as Zoe Jacobs

Kat Stewart as Julie Cosgrove

Ella Scott Lynch as Doctor Nina Hirsch

Amali Golden as Gita Jacobs

Nicholas Hope as Tommy Cormack/Tommy Doyle

Frederick Du Rietz as the younger Sean Cosgrove

Benedict Samuel as Sean Cosgrove

Paula Nazarski as Val

Vinnie Bennett as Joseph Rua

Lilliana Bowrey as Daisy

Toby Carey as Constable Matt Thorpe

Alice Ansara as Mandy Neilson

Saro Lepejian as Seb Jacobs

Jacob Hohua as Thug/Thug #1

Radek Jonak as Brad

Louise Lamella as Yasmin Kahlil

Luisa Prosser as Forensics Officer

Andrew Blain as Councillor George

Ace Alamar as Baby Seb

George Mason as Ritchie Cormack

Liam Mudgway as Ritchie Cormack

Milly Saad as Ava Kahill

Thomas McCarthy as Service Station Clerk

Alisha Fakhri as Layla

Andrew Wong as a Restaurant Worker

Ngoc Phan as Joseph's Lawyer

Mel Jarnson as Kate

Caleb Jonte Edwards as Alex

Maya Andrejev as Cousin #2

Jennifer Rani as Melody

Neo Schwartz as Thug #2

Nicholas Bakopoulos-Cooke as Cody Neilson

Louis Abdilla as Moorevale Police Officer

Ace Whitman as Julie's Assistant

Rose Riley as Jade

Stephen Walker as Sergeant Gee

Ann Leung as Motel Owner

Mia Grunwald as Feminist Lawyer

Jordan Hoi as Kid #1

Byron Hoi as Kid #2

Reagan Mannix as Kluesner

Brent Dunner as Mark

Brigitte Freeme as Constable

New episodes of Black Snow season 2 will air on Thursdays on AMC+.

