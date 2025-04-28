Black Snow season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Black Snow season 2 is an Australian crime thriller series that premiered on April 24, 2025, on AMC+ in the United States. Created by Lucas Taylor, the six-part series released its first two episodes together and will drop the remaining episodes over the next four weeks on Thursdays. The show's producers include Lois Randall, Kaylene Butler, and Milly Olrog.
The plot of Black Snow season 2, subtitled Jack of Clubs, unfolds in Moorevale, Queensland, in 2024. Detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel) is tasked with solving the missing person's case of Zoe Jacobs, who disappeared on her 21st birthday in 2003. Additionally, James also goes on a personal quest to find his younger brother Richie, who is presumed dead after disappearing in 1994.
The official synopsis of Black Snow season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."
Black Snow season 2: A look at its release schedule
Black Snow season 2 features six episodes, directed by Sian Davies, Helena Brooks, and the lead star, Travis Fimmel. The episodes, featuring a runtime of around 52 minutes each, are written by Lucas Taylor.
Furthermore, the series will air exclusively on AMC+ in the United States. The subscription plan costs $6.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for the ad-free plan. The annual subscription plan is priced at $95.88.
Below is a list of episodes from the acclaimed show's second season:
- Episode 1, titled Running, aired on April 24, 2025
- Episode 2 ,titled Hope, aired on April 24, 2025
- Episode 3, titled Ghost, will air on May 1, 2025
- Episode 4, titled Control, will air on May 8, 2025
- Episode 5, titled Money, will air on May 15, 2025
- Episode 6, titled Sapphire, will air on May 22, 2025
Also read: Could Black Snow season 3 still happen? Here’s the latest update from AMC
What is Black Snow season 2 all about?
Black Snow season 2 centers on Detective James Cormack's investigation into the sudden disappearance of Zoe Jacobs in 2003. Her case is reopened after the police uncover her backpack with clues to the events of the night she went missing. Samara Kahlil, her best friend and senior constable at the Moorevale Police Force, joins the investigation.
For more than two decades, Zoe was believed to have willingly left town with the $25,000 she inherited from her grandfather on the day she turned 21. However, Cormack's findings take him in a different direction, and he begins searching for her killer instead. All the while, James is also looking for his younger brother, Richie, who is considered to be dead since 1994. But his father tips him off that he is alive and in danger.
Also read: Black Snow season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Why does Samara think Zoe is reaching out to her?
Cast and characters
The full cast list of Black Snow season 2 is given below:
- Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack
- Flynn Green as the younger James Cormack
- Renee Lim as Angie Zhang/Senior Sergeant Angie Zhang
- Jemmason Power as Hazel Baker
- Megan Smart as Samara Kahlil
- Alana Mansour as the younger Samara Kahlil
- Victoria Haralabidou as Nadja Jacobs
- Dan Spielman as Leo Jacobs
- Josh McConville as Will Jacobs
- Jana McKinnon as Zoe Jacobs
- Kat Stewart as Julie Cosgrove
- Ella Scott Lynch as Doctor Nina Hirsch
- Amali Golden as Gita Jacobs
- Nicholas Hope as Tommy Cormack/Tommy Doyle
- Frederick Du Rietz as the younger Sean Cosgrove
- Benedict Samuel as Sean Cosgrove
- Paula Nazarski as Val
- Vinnie Bennett as Joseph Rua
- Lilliana Bowrey as Daisy
- Toby Carey as Constable Matt Thorpe
- Alice Ansara as Mandy Neilson
- Saro Lepejian as Seb Jacobs
- Jacob Hohua as Thug/Thug #1
- Radek Jonak as Brad
- Louise Lamella as Yasmin Kahlil
- Luisa Prosser as Forensics Officer
- Andrew Blain as Councillor George
- Ace Alamar as Baby Seb
- George Mason as Ritchie Cormack
- Liam Mudgway as Ritchie Cormack
- Milly Saad as Ava Kahill
- Thomas McCarthy as Service Station Clerk
- Alisha Fakhri as Layla
- Andrew Wong as a Restaurant Worker
- Ngoc Phan as Joseph's Lawyer
- Mel Jarnson as Kate
- Caleb Jonte Edwards as Alex
- Maya Andrejev as Cousin #2
- Jennifer Rani as Melody
- Neo Schwartz as Thug #2
- Nicholas Bakopoulos-Cooke as Cody Neilson
- Louis Abdilla as Moorevale Police Officer
- Ace Whitman as Julie's Assistant
- Rose Riley as Jade
- Stephen Walker as Sergeant Gee
- Ann Leung as Motel Owner
- Mia Grunwald as Feminist Lawyer
- Jordan Hoi as Kid #1
- Byron Hoi as Kid #2
- Reagan Mannix as Kluesner
- Brent Dunner as Mark
- Brigitte Freeme as Constable
New episodes of Black Snow season 2 will air on Thursdays on AMC+.