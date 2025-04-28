Black Snow Season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Why does Samara think Zoe is reaching out to her?

The Australian show Black Snow season 2 episode 2 was released on April 24, 2025, on AMC+ in the United States. The crime drama series released its first two episodes together and will roll out its next four episodes weekly on Thursdays. The series is created by Lucas Taylor, who is also one of the writers, along with Beatrix Christian, and Boyd Quakawoot.

The show's second season is set in Moorevale, Queensland, and follows Detective James Cormack's investigation into the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs. She has been missing since her 21st birthday in 2003. Helping him in his search is the police officer Samara, Zoe's best friend.

Every year on the day of Zoe's disappearance, Samara receives a call from an unknown number but the caller says nothing. While Samara initially believes that Zoe doesn't want to be found, by the end of Black Snow season 2 episode 2, she has a realization about the calls. She believes that the calls could be from Zoe, seeking help from her friend.

The official synopsis of season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Samara makes a breakthrough in Black Snow season 2 episode 2

In Black Snow season 2 episode 2, Detective James Cormack returns to work following his suspension. He reopens a cold case involving the disappearance of 21-year-old Zoe Jacobs, who went missing in 2003.

She was presumed to have run away on her 21st birthday after receiving an inheritance of $25000 from her grandfather. However, after her backpack is found inside a rundown building, Cormack suspects that she may have been murdered.

The building once housed the town’s radio station, Valley Vibes FM, where Zoe worked as an RJ alongside her best friends, Samara and Cody. On the show's 100th episode, she receives an anonymous email from [email protected], claiming to be her #1 admirer, which makes her uncomfortable.

At the end of Black Snow season 2 episode 2, Samara figures out that Deep Blue refers to a computer chess program that Zoe's ex-boyfriend, Sean Cosgrove played. Sean was not interrogated after Zoe's disappearance since his mother was the town's mayor. With her rising to the position of a senator, going after Sean seems even more unlikely now.

Zoe's best friend, Samara Kahlil, a senior constable at the Moorevale Police Force, believes that her friend is alive and does not wish to be found. However, she has been receiving calls from an unknown number every year for the past eight years on the date Zoe went missing. The caller does not speak at all, leading Samara to suspect that it's Zoe reaching out for help.

What happens at Cody's memorial in Black Snow Season 2 episode 2?

Cody Neilson hails from a volatile family where he witnessed his mother become the victim of domestic violence perpetrated by her partner, Brad. Despite his efforts to save his mother and younger sisters from the abusive man, Cody is forced to seek Brad's help after the family is evicted from their old home.

Before Zoe goes missing, she and Cody get into a heated argument after the latter criticizes her privileged background, forcing her to storm out in anger. After cooling off, Zoe goes looking for her friend at his old house but is shocked to find his dead body instead.

She runs into Sean at Cody's memorial and acts cold towards his mother, as per Samara's recollection. Later that day, Zoe hooks up with Joseph at his villa located in Melody's private property Xanadu, in the hills of the national park.

His father, Leo, warns her to stay away from Joseph and in the present timeline, shares his suspicions about Joseph being Zoe's killer with Detective Cormack. Among the items found in Zoe's bag is a photograph of her taken at Xanadu. After finding out that Joseph lives at the location, Cormack begins considering him as a suspect in the case.

Does James Cormack find Richie in Black Snow Season 2 episode 2?

Cormack was suspended from work after he attacked a criminal for killing a child. He is also required to attend weekly therapy sessions with the psychologist Nina Hirsch, who explores his anger issues by probing into his family life.

In the show's first episode, James' estranged father, Tommy Doyle, who was in prison for killing his wife, visits James. Tommy tells his son that his younger brother, Richie, is not dead, as he had previously believed. Tommy tells James that Richie is in grave danger after having taken money from some shady people.

James visits the youth detention center, Harborne House, in Black Snow season 2 episode 2, to find information on Richard Vogel, who he believes is his younger brother, Richie. He even meets with the prison inmate Tommy alleges helped Richie in the past, but his search yields nothing substantial.

New episodes of Black Snow season 2 will air on Thursdays on AMC+ in the United States.

