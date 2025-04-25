Could Black Snow season 3 still happen? Here’s the latest update from AMC

Black Snow season 3 is the subject of conversation among fans following the release of the second season on AMC+ on April 24, 2025. The Australian crime series came back with a fresh case and characters, once more located in the sugarcane town of Ashford.

Season 2 presented a new inquiry related to an unsolved case, featuring Travis Fimmel returning as Detective James Cormack. The narrative centered on a questionable death and delved into hidden truths within the South Sea Islander community. Similar to the initial season, it employed a dual-timeline structure to disclose the enigma.

Regarding a possible third season of Black Snow, interest in the topic has grown after the second season's finale. As AMC and the BBC collaborate on the production, numerous viewers are looking forward to an official announcement.

Even with fan enthusiasm and the show's distinctive format, the network has yet to approve a third season. The lack of communication from the creators and broadcasters has made the series' future unclear.

Although the show's popularity is consistent, and the second season wrapped up with a plot that could conclude the series or lead to another one, fans are still awaiting an official update.

What is the latest update on Black Snow season 3?

James continues his investigation into Richie's past. (Image via AMC)

As of April 2025, AMC has yet to announce if Black Snow will be back for season 3. The network has yet to release any formal announcement about the show's renewal or cancellation. The present situation is still uncertain.

A report from Hello Magazine, released on April 22, 2025, also verifies that Black Snow has not been renewed so far. The publication highlights that although there is enthusiasm for continuing the series, official development for a third season has yet to start. AMC, BBC, and Stan are probably evaluating the commercial and critical success of season 2, indicating that news about the renewal or cancellation of Black Snow season 3 might take additional time.

As AMC and BBC have not offered any timeline or production update, the fate of Black Snow season 3 remains ambiguous. The producers have not mentioned intentions for additional episodes, and the cast has not provided any news regarding a return to the show. The status of season 3 remains unverified until an official announcement occurs.

What happened in Black Snow season 2

James Cormack and Nina share a quiet moment together, hinting at the personal developments that may unfold in Black Snow season 3. (Image via AMC)

Season 2 of Black Snow continued the inquiry into Zoe Jacobs' death, a case that had remained unsolved for twenty years. The narrative is developed over two timelines, featuring Detective James Cormack returning to Moorevale to reveal the truth. His inquiry uncovered the entrenched corruption involving influential individuals in the town, such as members of the Jacobs family, politicians, and business executives.

As the season advanced, it was uncovered that Will Jacobs unintentionally led to Zoe's demise while trying to prevent her from revealing the illicit actions connected to Sapphire Futures and bribery involving the council. Following years of secrets, Will admitted the truth and eventually perished in an encounter with Sam.

Following the incident, James chose to resign from his position as a detective to concentrate on the search for his missing brother, Richie. Nonetheless, the season ended with Richie being detained as a suspect in an unresolved homicide case, suggesting new difficulties for James.

The conclusion of season 2 wrapped up Zoe's case but paved the way for James, creating potential for additional story arcs in Black Snow season 3 should the series come back.

No information has been released about Black Snow season 3 by AMC or BBC. The series' fate remains unclear until the networks or creators issue an official statement. Viewers who experienced both seasons must await further announcements to discover whether Black Snow will receive a renewal.

