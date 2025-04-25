Yellowjackets season 3 finale achieves highest streaming audience in series history

Yellowjackets season 3 is the latest installment of the thriller drama series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. It follows a fictional New Jersey high school girls' soccer team that goes to Seattle in 1996 to compete in a national championship. Their plane crashes in the middle of the woods when they are traveling over Canada, leaving them stranded for nineteen months.

Premiering on February 16, 2025, Yellowjackets season 3 comprised 10 episodes with the finale airing on April 11, 2025, on Paramount+ With Showtime, and on April 13, 2025, on the Showtime channel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has shared viewership numbers, marking "3 million cross-platform viewers worldwide" in seven days, which is the highest for the series.

Viewership has increased by 19 percent over the final episode of the second season, which aired in May 2023. The majority of the viewers opted to stream the show digitally, marking a 54 percent increase than the ending of last season.

Yellowjackets season 3 has been the most watched installment of the show overall, with social engagements reportedly growing by 186 percent to reach 10 million. It has also been well received by critics, obtaining an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is the story told in Yellowjackets season 3?

In Yellowjackets season 3, the narrative delves deeper into the psychological and physical challenges faced by the survivors. Following the destruction of their cabin, the teenage Yellowjackets establish a new settlement in the wilderness, grappling with the loss of their shelter and the onset of summer. As they attempt to rebuild, internal conflicts intensify, particularly between Shauna and Mari, leading to a violent confrontation during a summer solstice feast .

The season also introduces Hannah Finch, a scientist who stumbles upon the group while searching for a rare frog. Shauna receives a mysterious cassette tape, leading her to suspect that someone is targeting her family. Meanwhile, Taissa and Van explore the possibility that supernatural forces are influencing their lives, and Misty becomes entangled in a new investigation following Lottie's death .

Yellowjackets season 3 continues to explore themes of survival, identity, and the enduring impact of trauma. The cast is led by Melanie Lynskey as Sophie Nélisse, Tawny Cypress as Jasmin Savoy Brown, Juliette Lewis as Sophie Thatcher, and Lauren Ambrose as Liv Hewson.

Yellowjackets is yet to be renewed for a new season

Showtime has not decided whether to renew Yellowjackets as of date. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on April 24, 2025, Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global, hailed the show as a unique production that blends the genres of "psychological horror, survival thriller, and coming-of-age drama."

He told the publication:

“Season three drove record numbers and was key to maintaining Paramount+’s ranking as a top three SVOD for original series minutes, proving the power of our differentiated strategy with fewer, bigger, breakthrough series.

McCarthy continued:

Following the finale, co-creator and co-showrunner Ashley Lyle told the publication, "We feel that there is more story to tell and we're really excited to dive into it."

Yellowjackets is produced by Lionsgate, with Drew Comins of Creative Engine, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon serving as executive producers.

