Black Snow season 1 recap: All you need to know before season 2 arrives

Australian crime drama, Black Snow, is set to premiere its second season on AMC+ on April 24, 2025. The show returns after the global success of Black Snow season 1. Season 2 has already been released in Australia on the streaming platform Stan, and in the United Kingdom on BBC Two. This installment of the series takes viewers along on the next thrilling case with Detective James Cormack, played by Travis Fimmel.

Black Snow season 1 premiered on January 1, 2023. Owing to its complex storylines and mysterious elements, the show received acclaim from viewers and critics alike. As the show returns with a second season, the audience will get to explore the thrills once more with cold case expert Detective James Cormack.

The detective will be solving two cases this time around. He will follow the curious case of a missing girl while also looking for his missing brother, something the ending of season 1 had hinted at. The new season will pick up on that thread, showcasing new characters, a unique storyline, and revelations about James' personal life.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Black Snow season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

Highlights from Black Snow season 1

A time capsule to past mysteries

The opening of the time capsule brings new leads in the case of Isabel's murder (Image via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes TV)

What seemed to be an unresolved and closed murder case of the 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) in 1994 gains crucial evidence in 2019. The deceased's school, Ashford High, in the fictional place of Ashford in Australia, opens a time capsule from 1994 on its 100th anniversary. This brings a new turn in Isabel's case.

While the former students find varied letters and objects from the capsule, a letter from Isabel found in the box prompts the reopening of her murder case 25 years later. Isabel's sister, Hazel, and the rest of her family remain shaken as they haven't been able to overcome the loss of their loved one.

An expert in cold cases, Brisbane-based detective James Cormack, is assigned to look into this mysterious case, prompting the start of a chilling investigation.

The history of Australian South Sea Islanders

Talijah Blackman-Corowa as Isabel Baker in Black Snow season 1 (Image via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Black Snow season 1 intricately captures the sufferings and horrors of the Australian South Sea Islander community, who were subjected to slavery and mistreatment in the past. As some of the major characters in the show come from the community and the case is heavily based on the history of Pacific Islanders in Australia, the series explores the past of the location where the case is set.

From the struggles Isabel's friend, Ezekiel Iseul (Ziggy Ramo) goes through to save his cousins, Niman and Kalip, to the final altercation between Isabel and Victor Bianchi (Robert Carlton), Black Snow season 1 attempts to showcase the difficulties of the community. The social dynamics in a society with Australians and South Sea Islanders are portrayed with nuance throughout the series.

James' struggle to uncover the reality

Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack in Black Snow season 1 (Image via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Throughout Black Snow season 1, there is a constant reference to the belief that reality is much different from what it appears to be. Detective James Cormack finds himself trapped in this confusion as various characters keep raising his suspicions throughout the investigation.

Isabel's friends, Chloe Walcott (Brooke Satchwell), Hector Ford (Fraser Anderson), Tasha Hopkins (Kestie Morassi), and her ex-boyfriend Anton Bianchi (Alexander England) seem too difficult to decipher as the case progresses. At a point in the series, Isabel's father, Pastor Joe Baker (Jimi Bani), is also suspected of his role in Isabel's murder. Hazel, too, has her secrets and mysteries, adding doubt to her character.

As new clues and strange discoveries are unearthed throughout the investigation, James is also found to be struggling to maintain his own reality, with the case of his missing brother, Ritchie, bothering him.

This series of confusions to understand the reality is also mentioned in a dialogue by James, where he addresses this confusion as the most difficult part of cold cases.

"The biggest challenge with cold cases is finding out who people really were back then," he says in the Black Snow season 1 trailer.

The unexpected finale

Varied suspects lead to an unexpected finale in Black Snow season 1 (Image via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes TV)

With all characters showcasing a dark side, the revelation that Victor Bianchi, Anton Bianchi's father, is the culprit adds the final blow to the series' surprising set of twists.

The case of Ezekiel's missing cousins is also solved, leading to the discovery that Isabel died bravely defending the cousins from Victor. It is also revealed at the end that Anton is the father of Kalana (Eden Cassady), who was introduced as Hazel's daughter in the beginning.

Setting the stage for season 2

As 25 years of mystery on Isabel's murder case conclude, the series ends with justice prevailing and characters finding closure at last.

However, the end showcases a scene where James finds a USB drive in his office, showing a surveillance clip of his father's visitor in the prison. While the scene concludes with a hint that there is finally some clue about his brother, Ritchie, this ending sets the tone for what is expected to come in season 2 of Black Snow.

What to expect in Black Snow season 2

While viewers are yet to know more about the detective, season 2 of Black Snow promises to explore the unknown life of James and the undisclosed sides of his brother's mystery. Audiences will also get to explore another intriguing case, that of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who disappears from her 21st birthday celebration in 2003.

Travis Fimmel, as Detective James Cormack, returns to solve the two cases of missing persons, one personal to him and another a challenging professional one. Actors such as Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Dan Spielman, Victoria Haralabidou, and Kat Stewart have joined as new faces in the second installment of the series.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Black Snow season 2, premiering on AMC+ on April 24, 2025.

