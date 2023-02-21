Black Snow on Sundance Now: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Sundance Now's new original series, titled Black Snow, is expected to premiere on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The series focuses on the shocking murder of a teenager in the 90s. The case goes cold for several years till a new detective sets out to track down the killer in 2020.

The show stars Travis Fimmel in the lead role, alongside various others portraying significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by noted filmmaker Lucas Taylor.

Sundance Now's Black Snow: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details revealed

Sundance Now dropped the official trailer for Black Snow on January 26, 2023, and it offers a sneak peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new series. The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover that wonderfully sets the tone and captures the series' thematic aspects:

''The biggest challenge with cold cases is finding out who people really were back then.''

The trailer clearly establishes the show's premise as the protagonist sets out to devle deeper into the shockingly mysterious murder of a teenage girl named Isabel. He takes up the case more than 20 years after her death and tries to find out the truth. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per AMC Networks:

''Part coming-of-age drama and part whodunit, Black Snow follows the mystery of a small-town murder that rocked the Australian South Sea Islander community. In 1995, seventeen-year-old Isabel Baker was murdered.''

The description continues:

''The crime shocked her tight-knit community and left the town devastated. The case was never solved; the killer never found. In 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case detective James Cormack (Fimmel) on the trail of the killer.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an atmospheric crime thriller that explores some of the most disturbing truths about human nature. The series will premiere on February 23, 2023, with two episodes, following which it'll drop new episodes every Thursday.

More details about Black Snow cast

The crime series features Travis Fimmel in the lead role of James Cormack. Cormack is a brilliant detective who takes up a case that has gone cold for a couple of decades.

In 2020, Cormack desperately tries to delve deep into the murder of a teenage girl way back in 1995. The story is told from his perspective, and his character defines the emotional core of the show.

Fimmel looks stunning in the series' trailer, portraying the various complex shades of his character with remarkable ease and painting him with a touch of mystery that makes him more fascinating.

Apart from Black Snow, Travis Fimmel has appeared in many popular and critically acclaimed films and TV series over the years, including Vikings, Raised by Wolves, and Delia's Gone, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Travis Fimmel in other pivotal supporting roles are actors like Jemmason Power, Gulliver McGrath, Jimi Bani and Erik Thomson, among others.

Creator Lucas Taylor's credits include Eleven Eleven, Texas Rising: The Lost Soldier, Harrow, and many more. You can watch the first two episodes of Black Snow on Sundance Now on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

