An introduction to Callum McGowan, star of The Librarians: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter revolves around the story of Vikram Chamberlain, who travels from 1847 to the present day— a world he does not know. Equally majestic and comedic, such a role could only be helmed by a fine actor, and Callum McGowan is certainly one such individual.

Despite the flamboyance of his character, the man himself is rooted in humility. He told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview about a meeting with fellow actor Bluey Robinson, where they made a promise to one another.

"I remember we both said, we had no idea what’s about to happen. That in a few months’ time, what will be will be and kind of how ‘out of body’ experience the whole thing was," he said.

McGowan continued:

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Trending

"And I remember me and Bluey made a promise, I don’t know if it was that night, but we made a promise to ourselves that if you ever start thinking you’re bigger than the shoes you walk in, take a look around and realize how lucky you are."

When Sportskeeda informed The Librarians: The Next Chapter actor about a previous interaction with his co-star Olivia Morris, who plays Lysa Pascal, he replied with a chuckle.

"I have to apologize that you had to speak to Liv. I’m sorry about that. It’s never easy," he said.

Callum McGowan's weapon of choice in The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a stick

Weaponry has certainly come a long way since 1847, but Vikram Chamberlain, the protagonist of The Librarians: The Next Chapter, prefers to use a stick to ward off incoming attacks and maybe even land a blow or two, with the flair of a Jedi Knight. According to the actor, this was serendipitous.

"I’d always liked swordplay and things as a child. And then, at drama school, I was taught Chinese Opera, which is a lot of stick kinda thing. So the minute the audition came in and they said he holds a stick, I was like 'Finally! There’s a job where I can play with a stick and it’s kind of a serendipitous thing. It only proves that I am the only one for this job'," McGowan recounted.

Sportskeeda could sense the camaraderie between members of the cast, a connection that McGowan stated was immediate. The bond between the actor, Bluey Robinson, who plays Connor Green, Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, and Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall is at the center of the show.

"It was very rare. That when we met each other, we had dinner together in a hotel. And you could sense there was something happening. We kinda filled in for each other. Our strengths and our weaknesses were made up by the other," he stated.

It was this relationship that allowed for the mixture of silliness and seriousness inherent to The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

"I think actually if you look at most of your relationships, they are silly. Life is very serious all the time and from each other, we get that kind of permission to be silly and I think specially in a show like this, the emotional moments only work if we earn it," McGowan added.

He continued:

"And earn it by committing to those silly moments. That we are believable in those silly moments and everything else."

The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres on Sunday, May 25 only on TNT. Catch a new episode every following Monday, beginning May 26th. The adventure begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More