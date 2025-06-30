In conversation with Bluey Robinson, star of The Librarians: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter features an oddball group of four, each determined to find magically enchanted objects and stop their misuse in this world. Among them is Connor Green, an influencer obsessed with conspiracy theories. The man who plays Green, however, couldn't be further from his character.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, musician and actor Bluey Robinson opened up about his character from The Librarians: The Next Chapter:

"It’s funny because I have two sides to me. I like being alone a lot. I’m a bit of an introvert. But I’ve chosen a career where I just have to be out there. And I do love to perform. Mostly, I do music."

Robinson has now started imbibing certain traits from his character in The Librarians: The Next Chapter, allowing him to become a public figure like the man he plays.

"Recently, I’ve been doing videos and stuff like that on my travels and vlogging in a sense from behind the scenes of the show or whatever. So, yeah, it is different. I could relate to the character in that sense. I know what it’s like to present yourself to people. I used to be an MTV news presenter. So I’ve got some experience, you know," he added.

The chemistry in The Librarians: The Next Chapter was just like...MAGIC!

Magic may be the bane of the show, but Robinson outlined how the core group of four came together. Their chemistry was immediate, and this reflects in the quality of The Librarians: The Next Chapter. He recounted the first meeting with showrunner Dean Devlin and actor Callum McGowan, who plays The Librarian:

"The first night, I got there. I met Dean. I was the only one there. The next night Callum came. And then we had a massive dinner with the rest of the team. Jess and Liv weren’t there yet. But me and Cal sat at opposite sides of the table so we never really got to speak that much."

Even though they didn't really get to connect in the fateful first meeting, Robinson and McGowan became friends soon after.

"And then, we all went back to our hotel rooms. And then, Cal messaged me on Instagram and was like – ‘Hey bro. We’re going to be doing this thing for the next 5 months. You want to grab a drink? We didn’t really get to talk. Go to the bar’ So BOOM!" he said.

When asked about the reason behind their instant camaraderie, Robinson outlined:

"Me and he went up. And we got to really sit and talk for the first time. I liked him immediately. I want to get along with this dude. He’s honest, open, vulnerable, you know. Same way as I am."

And it was a similar story when Jessica Green and Olivia Morris joined the cast.

"And then, the next day, we met the other two. And, it was more of the same. It was like we can talk, we can vibe. And I guess maybe the first couple of days of shooting, did I really go – ‘feel like we got something. Something special here. Surely that can’t just be one season.’ Feels like magic. Feels like magic in a way," Robinson explained.

More exclusive content from The Librarians: The Next Chapter to follow. Catch their magical chemistry every Monday on TNT.

