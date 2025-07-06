In conversation with the brains behind The Librarians: The Next Chapter - Dean Devlin (Exclusive)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter airs every Monday on TNT, featuring an oddball crew of characters, each determined to stem the spread of magic in our world. Leading this fantastic adventure is Showrunner Dean Devlin, whom one might recognize from legendary 90s hits such as Godzilla & Independence Day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Devlin was quick to point out that he wasn't solely responsible for the thrilling TV series. According to Devlin, who's had quite the career (as evident by his IMDb page), The Librarians: The Next Chapter may have the best writers' room he's ever been a part of.

"So, the creative power in that writers room is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. And everybody has…I want to do this episode, or I want to do that episode. And then, we just jump on it. And it helps make all of these very different, very fresh and every week you don’t know what you’re going to be getting," Devlin said.

According to Devlin, the idea was to move away from conventional television and treat every episode as the 'movie of the week'. And certainly, when one watches The Librarians: The Next Chapter, every week is an adventure in its own right. At the same time, there is a season arc tying it all together.

"We’ve always wanted The Librarians to be the movie of the week. Like each week was different thematically, different tonally and yet had all the vitamins and minerals of what we love about the show," he added.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter has its first Indian librarian

Vikram Chamberlain (played by Callum McGowan) is The Librarian this season, an eclectic, flamboyant man out of time. Devlin discussed the Indian origin of the character's name and said:

"We thought it would be more interesting if there was a British parent but raised in India with that kind of upbringing, and being exposed culturally to things that are very different from what was going on in Britain at that time."

In The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Vikram Chamberlain travels from 1847 to the present day. This was part of Devlin's grand design.

"And now, that person, with that background, suddenly being thrust into Belgrade, Serbia. We just thought it would be much more interesting to explore and separate him from kind of the classic British mad geniuses that we’ve seen in other shows," Devlin explained.

Of course, Lysa Pascal (played by Olivia Morris) is suspicious of this time-travelling librarian. She does not believe in the concept of magic, even though Connor Green, another member of their group, is convinced magic is real. Devlin addressed magic in The Librarians: The Next Chapter and said:

"What we think of as magic is very different things. For instance, this is a cellphone. It’s technology. But if I showed this to someone from 1847, this is magic. This is absolute magic. So, that one character you’re referring to, she says magic is simply a science we don’t understand yet. To some degree, she’s right."

In Lysa Pascal's case, despite her conviction that magic is not a real thing, there's a portrait that resembles her from 200 years in the past. When asked how Devlin would react if he came across a portrait of himself from 200 years ago, he replied:

"I’d be a little freaked out to be honest with you (Laughs). I’d want to know what’s going on there. And I think a lot of the fun in the first season is trying to understand who’s in that painting. And why does she look so much like Lysa? It’s one of the fun mysteries that plays out over the course of the season."

Stay tuned for more exclusive content from The Librarians: The Next Chapter only on Sportskeeda. What's been your favorite episode so far?

