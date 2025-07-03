How Lulu Is a Rhinoceros exemplifies Allison Flom's vision for the world (Exclusive)

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros exemplifies the message that Creator Allison Flom wants to impart to the world. The musical TV special, currently streaming on Apple TV+, is a journey of identity, self-discovery, and believing in oneself.

Ad

Allison Flom is the daughter of legendary record executive Jason Flom, who worked with everyone from Skid Row to Twisted Sister. While Flom is a lyricist herself, she never had rockstar ambitions for herself. She said as much in an interview with Sportskeeda.

The writer and co-creator of Lulu Is a Rhinoceros has a different definition of what being a rockstar entails.

"No, I did not aspire to be a rockstar. Honestly, as cliched as that sounds, since I was very little, I was very lucky to be around a lot of incredible music talents. But true rockstars to me have been those who have shaped the world with their kindness and courage," Allison said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flom penned the lyrics of the many musical performances on Lulu Is a Rhinoceros. That said, her aspirations extended beyond the musical realm alone.

"So that, more so than having a specific vision for myself— a rockstar or anything else— I’ve had this particular vision. Of the opportunity to shape the world. And I’m really proud of what we came up with. Because I think this story and this TV special exemplify the vision that we have for the world," she stated.

Ad

In addition to his accolades in the world of music, Jason Flom has always looked to make the world a better place. He actively participates in advocating for those who have been wrongfully convicted. Allison, who has a background in creative writing and comedy, added:

"And following in the footsteps of my dad’s work in justice reform, I have always been interested in using stories and art to shape the world. And to empower and to do something good. And I’ve known anytime I have someone listening to me, anytime I have a platform, I have a responsibility to do good with that."

Ad

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is far more than just a warm, fuzzy musical

While the whole family can enjoy Lulu's process of self-discovery, Allison Flom believes that the special stands for a lot more. She expounded on what makes Lulu Is a Rhinoceros special.

"She is confident. Ultimately, the whole time she knows, she is a rhinoceros. And she gets insecure and thrown off when she is met with judgment or ignorance or doubters or bullied, and then she kind of ends up on this misguided quest to prove herself to others," Allison noted.

Ad

Ad

Indeed, there are doubters and challenges along the way, but there are friendly souls and kindred spirits as well in Lulu Is a Rhinoceros.

"That’s why I’ve always been like… I wanna be that person. Someone, anyone, who I’ve seen conquer being misunderstood. Or meeting challenges with grace and kindness. That’s kind of like who has been rockstars to me. And that’s what I have aspired to do in various work," Flom said.

Ad

Sit back and enjoy the adventure entitled Lulu Is a Rhinoceros only on Apple TV+. Sing along, be entertained, and follow Lulu as she goes on to discover what she has known all along.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riju Dasgupta Riju Dasgupta may be better known in certain circles as a writer for the pro wrestling division in Sportskeeda, but in some others, he is known as an ardent Walking Dead fan.



Some of you may also know him as the bassist of Albatross and/or Primitiv. It's okay if you don't. Nobody knows the bassist anyway. Know More