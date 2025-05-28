Paul Rust on playing the villain in Lulu Is a Rhinoceros (Exclusive)

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is an upcoming wholesome animated musical on Apple TV+, about a bulldog who thinks she is a rhinoceros. The only spoilsport in this whole empowering experience is Finn the Pigeon, voiced by Paul Rust.

Finn attempts to thwart the character's adventure as the classic antagonist in Lulu Is a Rhinoceros. Actor Paul Rust likened the character to a wrestling villain or heel:

"I get to play a character that does the classic heel turn. Or I guess it’s more… do pigeons have heels?"

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Rust expressed what animal he likens himself to, in the same manner that Lulu is a rhinoceros. The actor expressed his desire to become an orangutan.

"That’s a great question! I think an organutan. I like how those guys look with the red hair and stuff. I’ve never had red hair. Getting to sit in a big chair. That would be cool."

How Paul Rust became Finn the Pigeon for Lulu Is a Rhinoceros

Rust was in a lighthearted mood for the interview. When asked about how one goes about becoming a pigeon, the star of Netflix's Love responded with a laugh.

"Daniel Day Lewis, he can eat his heart out because I am way more method— I went to a park and studied pigeons for six months. For the next six months, I walked around my house acting like a pigeon," he recalled.

Rust continued:

"My family thought I was a pigeon for a moment because I got so deep into it. And then, it was just another few months of just trying to get the pigeon out of my mind, you know, once you’re so deep."

Even though the Apple TV+ special is mainly aimed at the younger demographic, some of the themes expressed during Lulu Is a Rhinoceros are universal. Especially if one considers the origin story of Finn, one may feel a tinge of sympathy for the character.

"Finn I guess is the classic sort of the last picked on the team. And then, he finds his own strength outside of that. It might surprise you... but sometimes I was the last to be picked... so, that was something I could empathize with," Rust stated.

Rust continued on the same theme, describing the audience that Lulu Is a Rhinoceros may appeal to.

"Hey, I’m going to coin a new term. All ages. I don’t think anybody’s ever said that. But I think it’s a show for all ages. Except people who are 36. No I’m kidding. (Laughs) They can come too," he mentioned.

Much like the rest of the cast and crew— interviews coming soon— Rust told Sportskeeda just how much he enjoyed being a part of Lulu Is a Rhinoceros.

"It was fun. I loved everybody I got to work with. So, whatever the tone and vibe of the project, just like really rubbed off. And it was so much fun getting to play the character," he said.

Be a part of Lulu's journey of self-discovery on Friday, May 30, only on Apple TV+. Is she a bulldog or a rhinoceros? Find out with the world!

