"I did want to be a rockstar"— BE@RBRICK on Apple TV+ creator Meghan McCarthy (Exclusive)

The Apple TV+ original BE@RBRICK may be intended towards a younger audience, but the message is quite universal. In a world where one's future is predecided, a group of friends decide to be different.

Jasmine and her friends form a musical group called 'The Brushstrokes,' challenging the BE@RBRICKS to break free from the future that has been predetermined for them, and to make their own choices. In this Apple TV+ original, where only one musical act— DMBEETZ— is allowed to exist, with hits such as Just Comply, The Brushstrokes must live in complete anonymity.

The creator of this wonderful and prophetic series, Meghan McCarthy, joined Sportskeeda for a quick chat. Just like Jasmine and her friends, she wanted to be a rockstar when she was younger:

"I did want to be a rockstar when I was younger. I was in a band. So maybe it was a little bit of that influence. But I knew I wanted to do something creative for sure. So, Jasmine— I can certainly relate to her as a character."

A line of collectibles inspired the Apple TV+ original

Medicom, a Japanese company, first conceptualized the BE@RBRICK series of toys. It was from the toys themselves that McCarthy conceptualized the series.

"The genesis of the show, it really came from BE@RBRICK itself from the very beginning, because one of the things that’s so interesting about the BE@RBRICK collectible is this idea that they’re sort of all the same until they get painted, and that’s what sort of makes them special," she said.

Paint Your Own Destiny is one of the hits of The Brushstrokes that takes the BE@RBRICKS by storm, and encourages them to break the shackles that they are bound to. Meghan McCarthy said that a dystopian world, where one does not have a choice in their future, was the genesis of the series, inspired by the toys themselves.

"What if you don’t get painted what you want to be when you grow up? And you have different choices but what if you’re not allowed to? What does that world look like? And that was just such an interesting place for conflict and storytelling to happen. So, it really came from that," she sated.

The Apple TV+ original BE@RBRICK was born from this idea, and it's a thought-provoking, inspiring, fun-filled, and extremely hummable show for viewers of all ages. McCarthy said that members of her staff received the ultimate compliment from the audience.

"I have talked to at least a couple of the writers on the show who have shown it to kids in their own families. And they are all big fans and want to be in The Brushstrokes and have added the music to their playlist. So, that was pretty exciting that they’re really responding to the show," she said.

BE@RBRICK is currenly streaming on Apple TV+. Boasting big names like Tim Meadows and Timbaland, this show may be designed for the younger audience, but is a treat for music aficianados of all ages.

