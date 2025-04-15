What happened to Lil Nas? Rapper shares concerning update from the hospital after losing control of half of his face

Lil Nas X’s recent social media post raised concerns among his fans as he was spotted on a hospital bed. Notably, the rapper was hospitalized on April 14, 2025, after he lost control of a particular portion of his face.

Ad

The latest video was shared on Lil’s official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 15. The clip featured the artist wearing a hospital gown and a cap with the words “Von Dutch” on top. Also known as Montero Lamar Hill, the rapper began by saying:

“When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way.”

The video saw that the lower portion of Lil Nas X’s lips moved to the other side, and he continued speaking in that condition as he stated:

Ad

Trending

“It is like, it is like, what the f**k bro? I can’t even left, right bro. What the f**k. Oh my god.”

In the caption, he mentioned that he "lost control of the right side" of his "face."

Ad

Lil Nas X seemingly gave a few more expressions to the camera by putting his hand on his mouth, and was laughing at the same time. Lamar Hill posted another clip on Instagram Story the same day, which was also recorded inside the hospital. This was followed by a short statement where he had a message for all those who were worried for him:

“Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead!”

Ad

Lil then added a selfie with the same outfit from the hospital as he wrote:

“Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

Lil's Stories (Image via Instagram/lilnasx)

Netizens have continued sending their best wishes and prayers in the comments section of Lamar Hill’s Instagram post.

Ad

The statement (Image via Instagram/lilnasx)

Lil Nas X is trending after the release of two new singles last month

Lil Nas X has not released any new album for around four years. However, he dropped two tracks last month, starting with Dreamboy, which came out on March 9, 2025. The Atlanta, Georgia native announced the arrival of the song on the day of release through a post on X.

Ad

Five days later, another single of Lamar Hill was released through Columbia Records, titled Hotbox. In addition, its music video came out the same day, and it received almost two million views.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hotbox will be a part of Lil’s upcoming album Dreamboy, which is reportedly releasing sometime this year. Another single from the album’s soundtrack, Light Again!, was released in November 2024, and Lil served as one of the producers alongside Thomas Bangalter, Omer Fedi, and more.

While Lil Nas X has not announced a release date of the new album, he appeared at the red carpet of the GLAAD Media Awards on March 27, 2025, and spoke to People magazine. He told the media outlet that he wants to be himself and do everything that he wants to do without intervention. Addressing why it is not necessary for him to satisfy the general public, he stated:

Ad

“If I don’t want be there, I’m not gonna be there, I think it’s more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I’m taking my energy and where I don’t want to take it.”

Ad

Apart from the singles, Lil dropped an EP titled Days Before Dreamboy, also released through Columbia Records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More