Where was Leanne season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Netflix sitcom Leanne season 1 was based on Leanne Morgan's 2023 stand-up special, I'm Every Woman. It was filmed entirely in California, in Los Angeles.

Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin all worked together to make the comedy program. It follows the narrative of Leanne Murphy, a woman in her 60s who starts over when her husband of 33 years leaves her. The show tells the story of this midlife change with warmth, wit, and comedy that comes from Southern charm.

Leanne season 1 is a multi-camera sitcom that was filmed in front of a live audience. It uses studio sets and a few on-location shots to create a convincing and comfortable family scene.

Leanne season 1 was shot in California

Sunset Bronson Studios

Leanne Morgan stars as Leanne Murphy in Leanne season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The Sunset Bronson Studios, which is now called Netflix Hollywood Studios, is situated at 5800 West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and was the site of most of season 1 of Leanne. One of the eleven 23,000 square foot sound stages in the studio was used to film the series in front of an audience.

Until the end of April 2025, production was underway. The crew and actors were able to practice and execute scenes live onstage thanks to a multi-camera setup.

Famous sitcoms like Pretty Smart, Good Luck Charlie, The Nanny, Full House, and The John Larroquette Show were produced by the Warner Bros. company, which was founded in 1919.

Sunset Bronson Studios, which has state-of-the-art green screens, mobile sets, and live recording equipment, was ideal for filming Leanne's pilot season.

The shoot went more smoothly because of its central Los Angeles location, which allowed easy access to other production facilities and talent.

On-location shoots in Los Angeles

Leanne season 1 also filmed on sound stages. However, there is no question that some establishing shots and transitional scenes were filmed in other Los Angeles locations. The mix of studio-made interiors and real-life exteriors in these photos helps make Leanne's world feel like a real modern American neighborhood.

Los Angeles is a famous leisure center that has a lot of beautiful urban and suburban areas. There aren't many details about the outdoor areas where Season 1 of Leanne was filmed, but Griffith Park, Beverly Hills, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame are all well-known spots in the city.

These places are often used as basic American sets for both sad and funny stories.

A lot of popular TV shows, like Modern Family, Seinfeld, Mad Men, and The Big Bang Theory, have been filmed in Los Angeles. The city is a great place to film because it's easy to get to and can be used with one or more cameras.

What is Leanne season 1 about?

Leanne season 1 features Leanne Murphy, portrayed by comedienne Leanne Morgan, as she deals with life after a devastating breakup. Bill, her husband of 33 years, leaves her for another woman. Ryan Stiles plays Bill. Leanne is dealing with the abrupt heartbreak and emotional chaos of being single in her 60s at the start of the show.

Leanne's sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), who is twice divorced and has a strong personality, pushes her back into the dating world. The novel follows her as she slowly regains her confidence, finds her self-worth again, and deals with the many funny and awkward truths that come with starting over in middle age.

The show also exposes Leanne’s family relationships. Her daughter Josie (Hannah Pilkes) and son Tyler (Graham Rogers) each have their own problems.

Her strange Southern parents, Mama Margaret (Celia Weston) and Daddy John (Blake Clark), on the other hand, contribute to the friction between generations and make things funny.

An FBI agent named Andrew (Tim Daly) shows up as the story goes on, hinting at a possible romantic element. The first season is a funny and touching look at how people can be strong, change, and connect with each other.

Leanne season 1 doesn't have too much drama. Instead, it delivers realistic stories with well-timed jokes. Chuck Lorre has worked on sitcoms before, so the show strikes a good balance between comedy and emotion. Its themes speak to both elderly ladies and households with people of all ages.

Behind-the-scenes production details

Leanne season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin led a team effort in the production of Leanne season 1. Lorre brought his experience from hit sitcoms like Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and The Kominsky Method. This gave the show a solid creative foundation.

Morgan added heart to the series. She drew from her own life, raising three kids in Tennessee while building a comedy career. These experiences helped her shape the character of Leanne Murphy with honesty and depth.

Although new to scripted television, Morgan adjusted quickly. She kept up with weekly script memorization, rehearsals, and live tapings.

In October 2024, pre-production started. The filming took place from January to the end of April 2025. Morgan told Netflix's Tudum that the set felt like home because her co-stars and the crew were so kind.

The first episode of the show came out on Netflix on July 31, 2025. You may now stream all 16 episodes of the first season. Morgan had been doing stand-up comedy for more than 20 years before this show.

Leanne season 1 was filmed at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles, with a few scenes shot on location in the city. As a multi-camera sitcom, it relied on detailed indoor sets, while LA’s diverse backdrop supported additional shots.

Leanne season 1 is now available for online streaming on Netflix.

